‘Cloak & Dagger’ Name Drops Surprising ‘Defenders’ Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now twenty movies and dozens of television seasons in and little nods here and there continue to show that even though it’s ever-expanding, this shared entertainment universe is still connected. In fact, on tonight’s episode of Cloak & Dagger, a surprising star from Netflix’s The Defenders was name dropped.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Cloak & Dagger. If you have yet to watch “Ghost Stories,” proceed with caution.

It’s been a few weeks since Detective Brigid O’Reilly (Emma Lahana) seemingly confirmed that she used to work at a precinct in Harlem. In a quick moment during “Ghost Stories,” O’Reilly confirmed she worked alongside none other than Misty Knight (Simone Missick).

While talking to her boyfriend at the precinct, O’Reilly brushes off having seen Ty (Aubrey Joseph) use his powers, simply because she’s dealt with powered people before during her time in New York. She then asks her boyfriend, “Have I ever told you about Misty?”

As for planning crossovers out, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb mentioned that it’s definitely something they also have to take into consideration.

“Look, it’s something that we talk about,” Loeb admitted. “A large time, it has to do with scheduling in a way that you’re asking a different question that gets me into trouble to say ‘#itsallconnected.’ But it is all connected, in the very basic sense that this is the world that we’re living in.”

“One of the things that Marvel is very proud about is we don’t have made-up cities, we don’t have a fictional kind of world, or police force, or anything else like that,” he continued. “We try to stay within the lanes of what feels like a real show, and that we carry that form show to show, and that there’ll be Easter eggs, and there’ll be little things along the way.

