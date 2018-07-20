‘Cloak & Dagger’ Recap With Spoilers: “Ghost Stories”

“Ghost Stories” starts off with flashbacks of both Ty and Tandy as children. Ty and thumb wrestling with his brother Billy and Tandy is getting dancing advice from her father. Their respective family members are giving them advice on how to better themselves.

Present day, Detective O’Reilly is eating pancakes with her policeman boyfriend. She reveals that she passed the department’s psychiatric evaluation after she shot Duane.

Tandy’s going to the hospital to speak with Ivan Hess when she passes Peter Scarborough in the hallway. Tandy questions Ivan about Scarborough and Ivan mentions that Scarborough wanted to make sure he wasn’t a liability. Ivan reveals to Tandy that her father warned Roxxon about the oil rig’s design flaws. He locked away specific notes in a safety deposit box to protect them from Roxxon.

Tandy returns to her mother’s home and the two chat about Nathan. After awhile, Tandy eventually brings up her dad’s safety deposit box and while Melissa knows of one, she doesn’t know where it’s at. Tandy says she has an idea as to its whereabouts.

The next day, Tyrone is having breakfast with his parents and he’s still reeling after the shooting of Duane.

Tandy and Melissa find the key to the safety deposit box in a chest full of pictures of their family together.

After breakfast, Otis mentions to Adina and Ty that he’s thinking about having the Red Hawks over so that they can finish their Spy Boy costumes. There’s a knock on the door and Ty answers, it’s Tandy. After much reluctance, Ty lets her in and Ty’s parents walk out into the entry way. Tandy reveals it’s the anniversary of her dad’s death, which coincidentally is also the day Billy died, and Tandy invites Ty over to her house later that night.

Tandy runs out of the house and we see that she stole Ty’s mother’s purse to get her Roxxon ID badge.

In another flashback, we see Tandy immediately after the crash steal somebody’s phone in an attempt to call her home.

At the police precinct, Detective Connors calls O’Reilly over to help identify the “runner” from the shooting scene the night before. We see the police sketch depict Ty.

At the Johnson household, the Red Hawks show up with their suits to finish the bead work. Roland is talking to Ty about the difference between cloaks and capes when Otis comes across Billy’s cloak and takes it into the kitchen, where he starts crying over it.

Ty receives a text from Detective O’Reilly, who says she’s outside. Ty goes outside to confront her about showing up at his home and she warns him to lay low, especially after Connors identified him at the scene.

Another flashback, but this time we see Tyrone wandering the streets after the crash. He comes across a voodoo tour, which is coincidentally being lead by Auntie Chantelle.

Present day, Ty begins working on Billy’s cloak while Tandy retrieves her father’s documents.

Ty calls O’Reilly and tells her that he has a plan. He’s going to make up a shirt that looks like the shirt Billy was wearing on the night he was shot in an attempt to “haunt” Connors. Ty asks O’Reilly if they can trust her boyfriend, who’s in the room, and after she says they can, Ty puts on Billy’s cloak and says he can control his powers through it.

In the flashback, Tandy arrives at her household and finds her mother unconscious on the couch and she calls 911.

Present day, Tandy uses Adina Johnson’s ID badge to sneak into the Roxxon building.

Ty puts on Billy’s cloak and sneaks up behind Detective Connors. Connors, who’s already on edge from it being the anniversary of Billy’s shooting, notices his gun is missing. Ty touches Connors neck, showing him a replay of Billy’s death, and whispers “You killed me” in his ears.

At Roxxon, Tandy tracks down Scarborough and holds a dagger to his neck.

O’Reilly and Connors meet up and the former says that she has a lead on the suspect in the sketch Connors had done earlier. The two are walking down the street when Ty teleports into the middle of the street. Connors asks O’Reilly is she sees him and O’Reilly plays dumb, so that Ty’s “haunt” plan works. Connors chases Ty and they end up down by the dock where Billy was shot.

Connors tries shooting Ty, but Ty keeps using his powers to escape the shots. After he runs out of bullets, Ty approaches Connors and pretends to be Billy. Pretending to be a ghost, Ty convinces Connors to admit to his actions and a subsequent cover-up.

After the admission, Ty steps back and asks O’Reilly and her boyfriend if they got that, and they step out from the shadows revealing they recorded the whole thing. O’Reilly places Connors under arrest.

At Roxxon, Tandy has tied up Scarborough and is questioning him about the rig. Tandy shows him her father’s plans and remnants from the oil rig. She then confronts him about the assassination of Greg. After hinting that her father was a bad man, Tandy draws another dagger on Scarborough. Nervous, Scarborough tries to convince Tandy to let him go, saying that he’ll give her and her mother enough money for the rest of their lives but Tandy refuses. Upset, she leaves the building.

O’Reilly and her boyfriend are talking about Ty at the precinct and O’Reily mentions that she’s seen plenty of powered people since she’s from New York. She then asks her boyfriend if he’s ever heard of her friend Misty, hinting at her time working alongside Luke Cage’s Mist Knight (Simone Missick).

Ty and Tandy meet near the waterfront and Ty’s excited because he was able to get a confession out of Connors. While she’s not happy that she wasn’t able to get a confession from Scarborough, she is relieved that she scared the shit out of him. Melissa walks up and the three begin hosting a memorial for their respective lost ones.

Ty and Tandy touch hands and they’re transported into another vision where they see Tandy’s old front door in the midst of the woods. They walk into the door and Tandy asks Ty whether it’s a fear or a memory. Ty suggests he thinks it might be a little of both. The two enter an auditorium and slides of Tandy’s parents flash on the screen.

Tandy walks towards the screen before slicing it in half. She walks through and sees a black and white scene between her parents where Melissa accidentally spills coffee on Nathan’s papers and he slaps her.

The three let go and return to the main timeline, where they release a lantern into the sky.

In another flashback, Melissa advises Tandy to never rely any anybody, hinting at Nathan’s long term abuse.

Present day, Tandy calls Peter Scarborough and tells him that she’ll take the money.

Flashing back to Ty, we see him watching a talk between his parents where his mother admit she doesn’t seem safe in their house.

At the church, Tandy hides money underneath a statue.

O’Reilly returns home to find her boyfriend’s murdered corpse stuffed in the fridge.