‘Cloak & Dagger’ Recap With Spoilers: “Call/Response”

“Call/Response” picks up immediately following last week’s episode with Ty and Tandy talking in the church that the latter has been staying at. Tandy agrees to talk with Ty so that they can figure out what’s going on with their powers.

Ty begins talking about the voodoo cleansing bath he took. Tandy, the skeptic, has a hard time of believing what he went through. She starts to warm up to the idea when Ty starts describing Tandy’s childhood. He also name drops Roxxon, saying he saw Tandy’s father tortured and murdered time and time again within his vision.

The next day, Ty gets into a quick argument with his parents. They want him to eat breakfast with them but he’s in a hurry to leave the house.

Tandy goes back to her mother’s house and they talk about Detective O’Reilly’s visit earlier in the week. Tandy tells her mother that O’Reilly got the wrong girl, not wanting her to know the truth. Tandy then begins questioning her mother about her father’s position with Roxxon. Melissa explains to her daughter that her husband was completely innocent of any wrongdoing with the Roxxon oil rig explosion. The two then argue about Greg’s role in their relationship.

At school, Ty and Evita look at developing pictures in the school’s dark room. The two start kissing.

A flashback to the previous night with Ty and Tandy at the church. Tandy reveals to Ty that she also had visions but of Ty’s brother getting shot by a policeman.

Tandy’s talking to Greg about his intentions with her mother.

Tandy explains to Ty that sometimes when she touches people, she can see their heart’s desires.

Back in the kitchen, Tandy and Greg are working on dinner when Tandy brushes Greg’s hand. She she’s Greg’s wants include being a happy couple with Melissa and including Tandy in their family.

The next day, Tandy goes to visit Greg at his office.

The church flashbacks continue and Ty and Tandy continue their conversation. Tandy tries convincing Ty to find out more information about his brother Billy’s killer, but Ty doesn’t like the idea of going to the police station to try finding out more information.

Present day, Ty makes it look like his bike has been stolen after he cuts it’s chain. Tandy and Greg talk about Roxxon’s role in her father’s death. The two begin to work on building a case against Roxxon.

Ty gets to the police station to report his bike stolen. He starts filing a report with a policeman, but after the cop leaves his desk to get a form, Ty gets too nervous and decides to leave the precinct.

Ty returns home where he’s confronted by his dad. Ty apologizes for his actions earlier in the morning and his father brings up the fact that his bolt cutters are missing. Otis grabs his son’s bag and finds the stolen bolt cutters. Otis gets upset, telling Ty that Billy’s downfall started with him committing petty crimes by cutting chains.

Back in the church, Ty tries explaining his powers to Tandy. The two realize that Ty’s powers ultimately protect Ty and guide him to where he needs to be. Tandy realizes their powers started the night they touched in the graveyard.

Present day, Otis has taken Ty somewhere. Otis orders his son not to speak unless spoken to. The two get to a cookout where several people are gathered. Otis starts singing a chant and it’s revealed the group is made up of the Wild Red Hawks of the Ninth Ward. After a tense situation with the group’s chief, Otis is welcomed back into the group.

At Greg’s office, Tandy has Roxxon files spread out all over the floor. Greg reveals he’s going through a divorce. He tells Tandy that he wants to pursue a relationship with Melissa because they always laugh at all the “dumb shit.”

At the church, Ty and Tandy begin testing their powers to see how close they can get without the powers going berserk. They eventually touch each other and they’re tossed to separate ends of the church.

Greg, Melissa, and Tandy are having dinner when Greg’s phone rings. It’s his estranged wife. Melissa encourages him to take the phone call. Greg leaves th table to grab the call and he has an abrupt conversation with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Melissa gets upset at the call and leaves the dinner table early.

Ty is at the Wild Red Hawks’ house and he sees his brother Billy’s obituary hanging on the wall. The group’s leader sees Ty and tells him that Billy was training to be the group’s Spy Boy. Ty starts examining the group’s regalia hanging in the closest and Otis explains the bead work on the cloaks is a way for the group’s members to express themselves. Ty focuses on a navy and black cloak.

Ty and Tandy are laying on their backs at church, talking about the people they’ve talked to about their powers. Ty admits that he has yet to tell anybody. Tandy says didn’t mention anything either. They both admit they would have told the members of their families that have been killed.

Ty brings the cloak he found out of the closest and he sees the beadwork on it is unfinished. Otis runs over and tells him to put it away. Ty mentions that he wants to finish it and his father gets upset, asking why he chose it. Ty says the cloak spoke to him and Otis reveals that it belonged to Billy. Ty tells his father that he wants to finish it in Billy’s honor.

Tandy talks to her mother about Greg. The two have apparently switched positions on the case. Tandy thinks Greg is a nice guy while Melissa now wants nothing to do with him after he took his wife’s call.

Otis is teaching Ty how to sew the beads onto the cloak.

Tandy’s on her way to Greg’s office when she notices he’s frantically running around putting away files. The water delivery lady in Greg’s office pulls out a gun and shoots Greg in the head, killing him. She then lights Greg’s office on fire to get rid of the evidence. A panicked Tandy runs away from the scene.

Back at the church, Ty admits to Tandy that he feels that he has to be perfect. He’s afraid of messing up and disappointing his parents — he thinks that he has to live two lives: his and Billy’s.

Tandy returns home after witnesses Greg’s assassination and she overhears her mother on the phone leaving Greg a voicemail apologizing for her actions. We hear it’s her sixth voicemail she left him. Tandy starts crying at the door.

The next morning, Adina walks down the steps and Otis and Ty are speaking about his father’s time as a Spy Boy. Adina walks down and asks the two why they’re so giddy and the two don’t reveal they’ve reconnected with the Wild Red Hawks.

At the church, Ty and Tandy get into an argument after Tandy reveals she has suicidal thoughts. Ty thinks she’s too selfish and they argue. He mentions that if she’s so selfish to kill herself, she should just do it. Tandy then reveals that when she saw Ty’s wishes, she saw him committing suicide by cop over and over.

Sometime later, Tandy is at the pier. She ties her hands behind her backs and jumps over the edge in an attempt to end her life. She eventually floats to the top of the water and we see that she formed a dagger to cut herself free.

Ty returns to the police station and he asks to speak with Detective O’Reilly.

Tandy returns to Gregg’s office to survey the damage. She creates a dagger to cut through his safe and finds out that he protected all of the Roxxon files.