‘Cloak & Dagger’: Shocking Death Twist Changes Tandy’s Future

Tonight’s new episode of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger ended with quite the twist, a shocking death that will affect Tandy’s story, as well as the plot of the entire series going forward.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Cloak & Dagger! Continue reading at your own risk…

Leading up to tonight’s episode, Tandy was having trouble coming around to her mom’s new boyfriend, Greg. Because of her mother’s history with men, Tandy believed that Greg was just another married man who was doing nothing but using her. However, after Tandy touched his hand and saw his hopes, she realized that he was actually a good guy, and that he cared about their family.

That’s what made his sudden death so much more painful.

Tandy and Greg were teaming up to investigate her father’s death, and why Roxxon has covered it up for so long. They seemed on the verge of a breakthrough when Tandy’s mom had a panic about her relationship with Greg. She ended up breaking up with him because she was concerned he didn’t really care about her. Tandy went to Greg’s office to convince him to go talk to her mother, and that’s when she watched him die.

A woman entered Greg’s office, seemingly delivering water. Once in the office however, the woman put the jug of water down and shot Greg in the head. Tandy watched it all unfold from across the street.

What makes this death so important to the show, is the fact that the woman was probably hired by Roxxon, further adding to the theory that the corporation truly was behind the death of Tandy’s father. If she continues digging into the cover-up, it’s entirely possible that the company will come after her next.

Did you see that Cloak & Dagger death coming? How do you think it will affect Tandy as the season continues?