Conan Meets Moon Knight on David Finch’s Conan: Serpent War Variant

Marvel’s Moon Knight teams up with Conan the Barbarian on David Finch’s cover to Conan: Serpent War #1. Finch’s rendition of Moon Knight should be familiar to fans of the character. Finch drew the 2006 Moon Knight series, written by Charlie Huston. Finch has also been providing covers to Savage Avengers, the Avengers ongoing series that features Conan on the team. Conan: Serpent War sees Conan running into fellow Robert E. Howard creations Dark Agnes and Solomon Kane. Along with Moon Knight, these heroes must join forces to oppose the Elder Gods themselves. The four-part miniseries is written by Jim Zub with art by Scott Eaton and Stephen Segovia.

“Conan is the original brooding anti-hero,” Zub told ComicBook.com during an interview. “He’s the template for every Wolverine, Punisher, Elektra, or Winter Soldier-style character in books, films, and comics. He’s absolutely iconic and getting the chance to build new Conan stories is an absolute dream project for me.

“Serpent War is a sprawling cross-dimensional epic bringing together legendary characters from the mind of Robert E. Howard with a bit of Marvel mayhem added in for good measure. The story I told in Savage Sword [of Conan] was a straight forward sword and sorcery tale. This one is big, ambitious, and adventurous on a bigger stage. I hope Serpent War engages long-time Conan fans and also brings new readers on board to see what all the excitement is about.”

What do you think of David Finch’s cover to Conan: Serpent War #1? Let us know in the comments. Conan: Serpent War #1 goes on sale on December 4th.

Conan: Serpent War #1

(W) Jim Zub (A) Scot Eaton (CA) David Finch

THE WRATH OF THE SERPENT GOD!

WARRIORS ACROSS TIME DEFY THE ELDER GODS!

JAMES ALLISON will soon die. But it’s not his first death. He’s lived many lives, in many places – lives he can recall in vivid detail. But when an Elder God called the WYRM reaches across time to James, an ages-spanning quest begins! The serpent god SET plans to usher in an eternity of darkness, and only the chosen warriors across time and space have a hope of stopping him: CONAN THE BARBARIAN, SOLOMON KANE, DARK AGNES, and the man known as MOON KNIGHT!

In an unprecedented comics event, Robert E. Howard’s characters join forces along with Marvel’s Moon Knight, in an all-new saga built on REH and Marvel lore from across the ages!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: Dec 04, 2019

SRP: $4.99