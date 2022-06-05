Marvel Fans Get #KeepMarvelTVCanon Trending to Save Shows
Since the inception of Marvel Televison in the early 2010s, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have debated the continuity of the productions created by the studio. At the time, both Television and Marvel Studios technically resided under the Marvel Entertainment umbrella, with everything leading through Ike Perlmutter at the top. Around 2015, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige managed to get Marvel Studios moved into the Walt Disney Studios arm of the company, leaving Television behind.
Marvel Studios has since become the biggest franchise to ever grace Hollywood, and eventually went on to Television around the time Disney executives began building Disney+ in 2018. In total, nearly 30 seasons of television were released by the Jeph Loeb-led studio, and fans still argue as to whether or not the shows are canon to this day. To date, Marvel Studios executives have not revealed if they believe those shows reside in the franchise's main continuity.
Saturday, #KeepMarvelTVCanon started trending on Twitter as fans of shows like Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, Helstrom, and more launched an orchestrated campaign to get their point across. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
#SavedDaredevil
prevnext
Every single member of the #Daredevil cast made that show a cut above the rest and I want them ALL to please come back! #DaredevilSaved 😈❤️#KeepMarvelTVCanon pic.twitter.com/MFwkje5yZm— Debbie Smith 🇺🇦 #WeSavedDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) June 4, 2022
Bring Back Quake
prevnext
We need @chloebennet’s Daisy Johnson in the MCU #KeepMarvelTVCanon #SaveAgentsOfShield pic.twitter.com/CBfhTCxFJ3— holotable on (@aos_memes_here) June 4, 2022
Only Fair
prevnext
I became a fan of the MCU in 2015 with Agent Carter. Until Marvel TV ended in 2020 with Helstrom, I gave 5 years of my time and investment into these MCU shows. It’s only fair that and I other Marvel TV fans see to it that we #KeepMarvelTVCanon and we want #NoRecastNoReboot pic.twitter.com/P36sAj99Rp— Wynne Richport 🇵🇷🏳️🌈♑️ (@WynneRichport) June 4, 2022
Best Relationships
prevnext
One of the BEST relationships in all Marvel— Fitz555 (@Fitz5551) June 4, 2022
They brought so much emotion, grief, tension and tears
They traveled across time and space for each other
Had some of the best character arcs and they deserve to be acknowleged#FitzSimmons #Saveagentsofshield #KeepMarvelTVCanon pic.twitter.com/dMH4xN82IP
ASAP
prevnext
bring them back asap! without ruining their stories and their developments #KeepMarvelTVCanon #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/QiA6cuze9Q— ale 〄 | clowning era🍂 (@quakesbf) June 4, 2022
Robbie
prevnext
#KeepMarvelTVCanon and bring #GhostRider back pls 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UUi90DLllj— lacey 💜 (@lacebird0) June 4, 2022
All of 'em
0comments
Bring Them All Back to The MCU #KeepMarvelTVCanon #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/GtaufsaEXZ— Anthony S (@StraderZane) June 4, 2022
*****
What other Marvel TV shows would you like to see return? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev