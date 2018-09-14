‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Teases Another Epic Hallway Fight in Season 3

When Daredevil first premiered on Netflix, it was was praised for its gritty and dark take on the Marvel superhero, bringing a hard edge to the MCU and setting the tone for what came after.

It sounds like Daredevil Season 3 will have a “back to basics” approach when it debuts, as star Charlie Cox recently teased it will pay homage to one of the fan-favorite moments from the first year of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking to Yahoo! about his new film King of Thieves, the Matt Murdock actor revealed the new season would include yet another “hallway fight,” but that this scene would be paying homage to the brutal one-take scene in the second episode of the first season.

“The one thing that I am excited about is that we do have a scene in the show that is an homage to the corridor scene from Series One,” Cox said. “I’m very excited about the fans to see that.”

In that scene, the black-clad Daredevil breaks into a criminal hideout to rescue a kidnapped child, taking out the operatives in a three-minute long fight scene that all takes place in one uninterrupted camera shot.

The scene did a lot to set the tone for the series, showing that the blows Daredevil landed and received would affect the hero moving forward, adding to his vulnerability. Viewers watched the weight of each blow exhaust Daredevil and his enemies, to the point where the vigilante could barely stand toward the end. It makes his rescue of the child at the end that much more satisfying, while other fans marveled at the technical feat of this sequence.

Knowing that Daredevil Season 3 will try to match that should get every fan excited for the new episodes. Plus, there’s the return of the Kingpin as Wilson Fisk is set to make a huge mark on the show.

Cox previously spoke to Collider about working with Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio, praising the actor’s talents in the new series.

“Vincent D’Onofrio is a tour de force, huh? I don’t know if could say enough good things about him,” said Cox. “What’s great about Vincent — I always think of the scenes I have with him as requiring very little acting on my part. Because he’s so scary as Wilson Fisk, and he’s so big, I just know if I learn my lines, when I say them, it’s likely to work. Because so much of the acting is done for you just because of what he brings for you to a scene.”

Daredevil Season 3 is rumored to premiere in October, and we’ll find out more about the new episodes at New York Comic-Con next month.