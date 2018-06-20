Will New ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Punisher’ Trailers Debut at Comic-Con?

Marvel Studios may be passing on an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, but it sounds like Netflix could be ready to pick up the slack.

It was confirmed this week that Iron Fist will have a presence at the summer convention, with most of the crew scheduled to attend. However, in Deadline’s report regarding Iron Fist’s participation, an appearance from some other Marvel/Netflix properties was implied.

There’s apparently some chatter about a Punisher panel being put together, since Jon Bernthal is making an appearance at SDCC to help promote the ninth season of The Walking Dead. With Bernthal in attendance, it’s thought that a panel for The Punisher is likely.

What adds to this theory is the fact that the second season of The Punisher has already been shot. Netflix has yet to announce when the installment will actually be released, but it’s all done and in the post-production stages. During last year’s panel, Marvel released the first trailer for The Punisher, along with a release date, so it’s easy to imagine the same thing happening for Season 2 next month.

Daredevil finds itself in a very similar situation heading into the summer. The third season of the acclaimed series has already been shot, but nothing has been announced regarding its premiere date or trailer. It wouldn’t be remotely surprising to see a Daredevil panel announced, or a trailer released during a presentation.

There may be no footage from Captain Marvel or Avengers 4 at Comic-Con this year, but Marvel can still put on a show with the Netflix original productions.

Season 2 of Luke Cage is the next Marvel/Netflix collaboration to be released, and all 13 episodes will debut on the streaming service this Friday.