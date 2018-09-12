Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Tweets out Bible Verse, Teasing Much Darker Season

If the Twitter account of Matt Murdock is any indication, the upcoming third season of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix is going to get way, way darker than the two previous installments.

On Monday, the official Daredevil Twitter account shared the first teaser for the third season, a post-credits scene from Iron Fist Season 2 where the titular character gives a confession and reveals that “Matt Murdock is dead.” As if that isn’t dark enough, the tweet that accompanied the video painted a picture even more grim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweet contained nothing more than a reference to a Bible verse, Job 12:22. On its own, that reference doesn’t seem all that menacing, but the verse it acknowledges spells trouble for Daredevil.

“He reveals the deep things of darkness and brings utter darkness into the light.” – Job 12:22

Not only does that verse paint an ominous picture for Daredevil Season 3, but the entire book itself lends plenty of dangerous foreshadowing to the story of Matt Murdock. If you’re unfamiliar, the book tells the story of a man named Job, who was a devout follower of God. When Satan wanted to test the faith of God’s people, God told him to test Job because his faith would never waver, no matter how grave the circumstance. The Devil proceeded to take everything that Job had, including the lives of his entire family, yet the man still remained faithful to God.

Daredevil has long been a man of devout faith, but that will surely be tested when he returns in for a third season. If Matt Murdock has a breaking point, it will likely come this season, after he’s lost everything, including his own life.

Daredevil‘s third season hasn’t yet been given a release date, but it will arrive sometime before the end of the year. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.