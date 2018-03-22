‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Casts Jay Ali As Season Regular

Netflix has no plans to halt the expansion of its Marvel titles. Jessica Jones just put up its second season, and work is going on Daredevil's next season behind the scenes. Now, a set of reports have confirmed a new season regular has been cast, and fans are eager to see how the newcomer will fit into the series.

According to Marvel Entertainment, Netflix and Marvel Television have added Jay Ali to its cast for season three. The actor will join the show as Rahul 'Ray' Nadeem. There is little known about the new character, but the casting announcement did say this about Ray.

The character is said to be "an honest, but ambitious FBI agent willing to go any length for his family." There is no word on whose Ray's family is, but fans can be sure his brood will come into contact with Matthew Murdock in some way. The last time fans saw the vigilante, Daredevil was recovering in a mysterious hospital after he nearly died at the end of The Defenders.

Ali will make his Marvel debut in season three along with plenty of returning stars. Charlie Cox will come back as Daredevil while Deborah Ann Woll speaks for Karen Page. Elden Henson and Vincent D'Onofrio will also return as Foggy Nelson and the Kingpin respectively.

"I love Jay Ali," Erik Oleson, the showrunner on Daredevil, said."It isn't easy to join a cast as talented as Marvel's Daredevil – and Jay blew us all out of the water with his audition. His moving performance in Season 3 will show the world that he's a star in the making."

If you are not familiar with Ali, the actor is best-known for his work on The Fosters. The star also has credits on projects like Pitch and Significant Mother.

Will you be watching the next season of Daredevil? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Marvel's Daredevil Season Three is expected to be released in late 2018. Marvel's Jessica Jones Season Two will be released on March 9th. Marvel's Luke Cage Season Two is also expected to be released in 2018. Marvel's Iron Fist Season Two and Marvel's The Punisher Season Two are expected to follow in 2019.