New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Poster Released

The highly-anticipated third season of Marvel’s Daredevil is coming to Netflix in just a couple of days, and the series has unveiled a new poster to help build even more hype for the season’s arrival.

Posted to the official Daredevil Twitter account, the new poster sees Matt Murdock’s iconic Daredevil costume being stripped away, revealing his original black suit beneath it. Along with the massive foreshadowing, the poster contains the words, “Let the Devil out,” teasing the new installment’s dark and ominous storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look!

Get ready to let the Devil out. pic.twitter.com/sGHgYWLa8g — Daredevil (@Daredevil) October 17, 2018

As both the tagline and poster suggest, this new season of Daredevil will be all about Matt Murdock becoming less of a hero, and returning to his roots as a vigilante. He’s shedding the suit that made him a hero in the first place, and taking on the black costume that he wore before the Daredevil was born. This doesn’t bode well for anyone crossing his path, as it looks like Matt won’t be taking any prisoners this time around.

The popular red costume won’t be totally absent from the new season however, as the trailer showed that Bullseye will be donning the suit at some point, causing mayhem disguised as Daredevil. Star Charlie Cox recently talked with Collider about the regression in Matt’s costume.

“The thing with the costume has always been, for me, it sounds silly, but I really need to feel like, from a story point of view, it makes sense and it’s in keeping with the genre and the tone of the show,” Cox said.

“So the way we transitioned into the red costume at the end of season one, the thing that really sold it for me was the conversation Matt had with Father Lantom, where he says, ‘Sometimes it’s important for there to be a symbol to be feared by people.’ It keeps them in check, it allows them to remember why they behave in a moral way. That was the impetus for Matt to go and embrace this symbol, this iconic red suit.”

What do you think of the new Daredevil poster? Are you excited for Season 3? Let us know in the comments!

Daredevil‘s third season arrives on Netflix on Friday, October 19th.