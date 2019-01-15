‘Daredevil’ Fan Compiles The Ultimate Omelette-Making Playlist

Have you ever been in the mood for an omelet, only to be frustrated you were left without a killer playlist in the background? Apparently, some part of the Daredevil fandom found themselves frustrated enough to compile a playlist that’d make Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) jump with glee.

//www.reddit.com/r/marvelstudios/comments/afwwzn/fisk_mode_a_spotify_playlist_with_songs_wilson/Shared online by classical music enthusiast Joe Sandoval, there’s now a Spotify playlist chock-full of only the finest classical music to go with your omelet-making mornings. Titled “Fisk Mode,” the classical compilation can be followed on Spotify or listened to in the embedded player below.

Of course, the entire playlist is in reference to Fisk’s habit of making omelets for breakfast morning set to tunes in the same genre. Almost too predictable, Fisk would scramble the eggs, fry them up just right, then top his omelet with just the right amount of diced chives.

A few of the tunes heard in their show made their way to the playlist, including Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major.

Unfortunately enough for fans of Daredevil, Fisk’s omelet-making days have likely come to an end on Netflix. Late last year, the streaming giant decided to send the show to the chopping block alongside fellow “Defendersverse” shows Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

Immediately after its cancellation, fans rallied together to form the #SaveDaredevil movement — a cause D’Onofrio himself has helped promote. D’Onofrio had previously tweeted that the show’s cancellation made no sense.

“I’m in such an odd business,” D’Onofrio wrote on Twitter. “Don’t feel bad folks it makes no sense.”

“Something authentic about [Daredevil],” he wrote in a separate tweet. “Odd2say about a super hero series. I think it was all the people. Charlie Cox his integrity&kindness, the writers &our champion [Marvel CCO Joe Quesada]. Our passionate boss Jeph Loeb. I’ll revisit [Daredevil] in my mind&always feel that it is indeed authentic”

Is this playlist everything you were hoping for to help you focus in the kitchen? Any big classical omissions you think should be added to the playlist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by mentioning me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to swap the best omelet recipes.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.