10 Comics to Read Before Dark Phoenix Besides the Dark Phoenix Saga

The most recent iteration of the X-Men franchise on film delivers its conclusion this month, as it seems all but certain that a reboot is in order with the mutants returning to Marvel Studios under the Disney umbrella. It appears ready to go out with a bang based on the title alone, not to mention the trailers and interviews hyping its premiere. “The Dark Phoenix Saga” is one of the most beloved superhero stories in the history of genre, and, perhaps, the defining story arc of the entire X-Men franchise. Now it will see life in a filmed adaptation for a second time in Dark Phoenix.

While it’s obvious that “The Dark Phoenix Saga” should be at the top of any recommended reading list, either for this movie or X-Men movies in general, there’s a lot more worth checking out in connection with Dark Phoenix. We’ve left the classic Claremont and Byrne saga aside in order to focus on 10 additional titles. These are X-stories sure to thrill superhero fans and provide additional depth and understanding when watching Dark Phoenix in theaters. They’ll also certainly come in handy as the X-Men disappear from movie theaters before their inevitable reboot.

X-Men: Season One

X-Men: Season One OGN

Written by Dennis Hopeless

Art by Jamie McKelvie

One of the most enjoyable elements of the current X-Men franchise is the evolution of the school itself, one that laid a foundation before introducing the first official class and watching them grow. For readers looking to see more of Jean Grey and Scott Summers at their start, this “Season One” story updates the classic Kirby and Lee ideas and centers them all around Jean’s experience founding the X-Men.

Like a Phoenix, from the Ashes

X-Men (vol. 1) #98-101

Written by Chris Claremont

Art by Dave Cockrum

Jean Grey existed under the name of Phoenix for some time before the first foreshadowing of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” began. This story begins as a new battle against the Sentinels, one featuring both space travel and robotic duplicates, before becoming a transcendent chapter in X-Men history. It is also an excellent starting place for readers interested in Claremont’s enormous impact on the franchise, as well as seeing how Cockrum reimagined this classic team.

The Trial of Magneto

Uncanny X-Men (vol. 1) #200

Written by Chris Claremont

Art by John Romita Jr.

Magneto and Xavier’s relationship has provided a strong through line to the current franchise, and it looks like Dark Phoenix is seeking to provide Magneto with a strong final arc. Much of his complexity emerged in this pivotal issue that made permanent his move from villain to anti-hero. It is a great centerpiece in a long-running sub-plot about sympathizing with Magneto’s goals and providing him a history and future that allows redemption.

Third Genesis

Avengers (vol. 1) #263, Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #286, and X-Factor (vol. 1) #1

Written by Chris Claremont, John Byrne, Bob Layton, Roger Stern, and Kurt Busiek

Art by Jackson Guice, John Byrne, and John Buscema

This three-part crossover returned Jean Grey to life and made the Phoenix epic much more complicated, thanks to a device imagined by Kurt Busiek. It involves psychic clones and cocoons under the ocean, but also allows Jean Grey to live without negating the impact of “The Dark Phoenix Saga.” If Dark Phoenix is striving to provide a happy ending, then this story could hold the seeds for one.

Welcome to Genosha

Uncanny X-Men (vol. 1) #235-238

Written by Chris Claremont

Art by Rick Leonardi and Marc Silverstri

Dark Phoenix is introducing the country Genosha to the X-Men movies, one of the most popular new X-Men concepts to emerge from the 1980s. This story details how Genosha was initially a land of apartheid and slavery, before it was freed by the X-Men to become a safe haven for mutants. It appears that Magneto has already made the movie’s Genosha a sanctuary, but it could have similarly bloody origins.



E is for Extinction

New X-Men (vol. 1) #114-116

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Frank Quitely

The start of Grant Morrison’s run with the X-Men also marked the end of Genosha. This introductory arc featured Sentinels and enormous psychic threats, two staples of past and future Phoenix stories, as well. Together they brought about a terrible wave of destruction that killed far too many mutants and left the X-Men at one of their all-time low points. It would certainly inspire a killer opening act to Dark Phoenix.



Planet X

New X-Men (vol. 1) #146-150

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Phil Jimenez

Rather than emphasizing the dark side of Phoenix, Morrison ended his story (in the modern day, at least) by showing how great Jean Grey could be when in control of the Phoenix Force. This story provides her both tremendous moments of heroism and sacrifice. It’s the sort of conclusion that feels both epic and earned, one that allows Jean Grey to become a savior for the X-Men.

Here Comes Tomorrow

New X-Men (vol. 1) #151-154

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Marc Silvestri

The actual ending of Morrison’s run was set in the future as a sort of epilogue. It remained fascinated with the Phoenix though. There is a lot of mythology building focused around the Phoenix Egg here. It also suggests a long-term set of goals for the X-Men and provides an ending that doesn’t stop characters from growing. It certainly provides an excellent tone and set of themes for how to end an epic movie franchise.

Dangerous

Astonishing X-Men (vol. 1) #7-12

Written by Joss Whedon

Art by John Cassaday

Anyone interested in how the devastated Genosha and its many ghosts continued to haunt the X-Men will get a lot from this story. Despite its dark themes, “Dangerous” still fits in perfectly with the big adventure fun of Whedon and Cassaday’s ongoing story. While it’s technically the second arc of Astonishing, it remains a great standalone X-Men story and reminder of Genosha’s ongoing importance, even as a graveyard.

Phoenix Resurrection

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey #1-5

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Leinil Francis Yu

Any reader looking to check out what the Phoenix Force is doing now would be well served by this recent miniseries. Phoenix isn’t the centerpoint of any current events, but it’s only a matter of time before she/it resurfaces in some status quo-altering form. This story offers a marker for where things stand right now as readers prepare for a whole new epic to emerge as Jonathan Hickman takes over the X-Men line shortly after Dark Phoenix is released.

