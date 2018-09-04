Dave Bautista Wants a Drax Spinoff Movie Even If He’s Not in It

Guardians of the Galaxy hasn’t really had a spinoff-film just yet, but Dave Bautista hopes Drax does manage to get one someday, even if he’s not playing the part.

Bautista is starring alongside Pierce Brosnan in his new film Final Score, but when speaking to MTV International, the subject of the lovable Drax came up, including what he would like to see in the character’s potential solo spinoff.

“You know I really wish they would tell more of the story of Drax’s family,” Bautista said. “I think it’s a beautiful story and I think it’s been lost and overlooked a little bit. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking emotional thing to know where that love for his family and that heartbreak over his family being lost and murdered, where it comes from and I think…I really wish they would touch upon that more and I think the fan would like to see that more.”

Bautista has wanted Drax to get some backstory focus for a while, and while he admits it probably won’t happen, he would love to see it get the spotlight even if he’s not in the role.

“Which is really why I really pushed and fought for the Drax standalone film but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen,” Bautista said. “I really wish they would because I think there’s a story to be told there and I think the fans would really love to see that story, even if it’s not me portraying Drax, I just think it is an interesting story to tell.”

Bautista doesn’t just want a look at Drax’s family either. As he told Complex, he would love for fans to meet others from Drax’s race.

“I’d love to see other people from Drax’s race,” Bautista said. “Not only that, but I would love the fans to be able to put a visual— you know, a name with a face. I’d love for them to see his wife and his daughter and actually see and have references for them.”

