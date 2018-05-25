‘Deadpool 2’ Originally Wanted The Entire Fantastic Four In One Post-Credits Scene

Deadpool doesn’t seem to know any boundaries. Over the years, the mouthy hero has become a staple for comic fans, and his clout only grew once 20th Century Fox released his first solo movie. Now, Deadpool is at it again with a sequel, and it seems the latest movie had pretty big plans for the Fantastic Four which never came to fruition.

Recently, the sequel’s writers sat down with Yahoo to talk about their work on Deadpool. It was there Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed they had plans to rope together the entire Fantastic Four for a post-credits scene, but things didn’t pan out.

According to the writers, one post-credit scene would have expanded some unseen X-Force interviews. Reports already confirmed Chris Evans‘ take on Johnny Storm from 20th Century Fox’s first Fantastic Four go was intended for the scene. However, Wernick said the franchise’s most recent squad was also look into.

“We had Chris Evans coming in, not as Captain America, but as the Human Torch,” Wernick said.

“And then we had a subsequent scene where all the [2015] Fantastic Four [cast] came in together, including Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch, to kind of one-up the Chris Evans visit.”

According to the writers, those scenes were scripted but never filmed. During a chat with Uproxx, the pair said they scrapped their Evans’ cameo when another idea was presented to them, and the fated pitch ended up being the sequel’s final time-traveling sequences.

“No, no, we never got that far,” Reese admitted. “Someone had the idea we actually did and we thought that was better. But we definitely had a lot more X-Force interviews with bizarre, random people coming in to interview.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

