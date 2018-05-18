One of the Best ‘Deadpool 2’ Jokes Takes Aim at Hulk and Black Widow

Deadpool 2 certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to taking comedic shots at the X-Men, Batman, Logan, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s a clever joke about Black Widow and Hulk that has been delivering some of the biggest laughs.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Deadpool 2! Keep reading at your own risk…

At the end of the movie, when Deadpool, Cable, and Domino track Russell down to his old orphanage, they’re met with the massive, indestructible mutant known as Juggernaut. As you could probably imagine, they have no idea how to take him down.

In an effort to try something new, Deadpool jumps on Juggernaut’s back and sticks his swords into the villain’s collar. Holding his head and trying not to fall to the ground, Deadpool sensually says, “Hey big guy. The sun’s getting real low.”

This has no effect on Juggernaut whatsoever, but it instantly gets a laugh out of Marvel fans, especially on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bruce Banner and Black Widow were developing a relationship that abruptly ended when Banner (in Hulk form) flew off into space to save the world from himself. Up until that point however, Black Widow was the one person who could bring Banner out of his Hulk state. She would run touch her palm to his, run her fingers down his arm, and say the words, “Hey big guy. The sun’s getting real low.”

This was a sincere moment in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it’s become much more of a joke in the years since, even in the MCU. Throughout last year’s Thor: Ragnarok, Thor continued to try and calm down banner by frantically reciting the same lines, often times getting it wrong.

Given the size difference in Deadpool and Juggernaut, and the fact that Marvel fans have already turned Black Widow’s code words into a gag, this made for one of the better comic inspired jokes hidden in Deadpool 2.

What was your favorite joke from the Deadpool sequel? Were you hoping Wade Wilson would take even more stabs at the Avengers? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Reynolds, is now in theaters.