‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He Voiced That Surprise Marvel Character

Deadpool 2‘s surprise X-Men appearance being voiced by Ryan Reynolds was not as intentional as some might imagine.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 follow. Major spoilers!

About half way through Deadpool‘s sequel, fan-favorite X-Men character the Juggernaut made a booming entrance. Speaking several times throughout the rest of the film, the character was later revealed to be rocking the voice of Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds. As it turns out, this was a choice made by budget necessities which allowed the character to talk at all.

“Deadpool 2 is shot for much less money than most super hero movies would be shot for,” Reynolds told Empire. “As with every movie, you want to finish on budget and on time, which we did, but just barely. So, we couldn’t even afford a voice for Juggernaut. The voice for Juggernaut’s me. I just did it as a temp, this sort of Brooklyn brawler kind of voice that we modulated in post, and cranked up and gave it all this bass and reverberation. We didn’t settle on that because it was quality. We settled on it because we just didn’t have any more budget left to jump in.”

As for Deadpool’s affinity for the character who ripped him in half, Reynolds shares a similar opinion of the character. In fact, such love for the brute is how he ended up being featured in Deadpool 2, at all.

“We all loved the Juggernaut,” Reynolds said. “We were all fans of the Juggernaut so that’s where all that stuff comes from. Deadpool’s just a huge fan and I love the idea that he’s just like, ‘Never meet your heroes! Because it turns out, he’s a bit of a d—! And like a lot of d—s, he’s as hard as a rock and causes nothing but problems!”

While the future of 20th Century Fox and the Deadpool franchise is uncertain as Disney’s acquisition of the company looms, Reynolds notes that the Juggernaut did indeed survive his electrifying bout with Colossus and could pop up in the future.

“So, we love the Juggernaut,” Reynlds said. “We love that even at the end he’s crawling out of the pool at the very end of the movie and hopefully going to wreak more havoc.”

Deadpool 2 is now playing theaters worldwide.