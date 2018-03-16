‘Deadpool 2’ International Poster Released

The release of Deadpool 2 is just a matter of months away, and a new international poster is here to celebrate.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently shared a look at the new poster on his Instagram account, in a post you can check out below.

Admittedly, the international poster doesn’t look too different from the first Flashdance-inspired poster, side from a different overlay of text. Still, it’s sure to get those in international audiences excited for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film.

After debuting quite a few one-of-a-kind teasers and trailers, and earning an earlier release date, it’s safe to say that audiences are hyped for the sequel — including Liefeld himself.

“I can’t stop smiling!” Liefeld told ComicBook.com after the release of the film’s trailer. “Watching these characters that I first put to page so many years back, characters that the fans adore and have been clamoring to see brought to brilliant life on screen as only Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beetz] could portray them and beautifully shot by Master [David] Leitch…. this is a dream come true. I’m so excited for everyone!”

But even then, fans can expect Deadpool 2 to take things into a new direction, exploring themes that might surprise a few fans.

“In Deadpool 2 I think we go heavier than the first one did,” Zazie Beetz, who will play Domino, recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Like Atlanta, the themes are darker. I liked playing this woman who could meet Deadpool face-to-face and toe-to-toe. In terms of our wit and our banter, we match. It really was nice to play that.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. That should just be the start though since Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.

