‘Deadpool 2’ Director Reveals What Makes it Different From the First Movie

With the release of Deadpool 2 officially less than a month away, it’s safe to say that expectations are high for the upcoming sequel. But according to the film’s director, there’s one major component of the film that will be different from the original Deadpool.

During a recent interview with Fandango, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch explained what sets the film apart from its predecessor. As he explained, it boils down to a pretty major thing — a larger sense of spectacle.

“We wanted to make sure that it was worthy of a summer tentpole movie, and we knew we were going to be wedged in between some big films.” Leitch explained. “We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger. In terms of the tone, and the fun and the DNA of a Deadpool movie, you’re going to get everything you expect and more.”

Those big films – namely, Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story – have placed Deadpool 2 in a pretty unique situation at the box office. And while industry experts have reassured that the film will probably still perform well, that apparently won’t stop Deadpool 2 from poking fun at its summer movie neighbors, similarly to the Thanos mentions that fans have already heard.

“I think we might have a couple comments in the film.” Leitch added. “That would be fun for people to hear those jokes. They’re definitely fresh and timely when they come up.”

But even with all of the added spectacle and humor, it sounds like fans can expect the film to go into some pretty thematically dark places.

“In Deadpool 2 I think we go heavier than the first one did,” Zazie Beetz, who will play Domino, recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Like Atlanta, the themes are darker. I liked playing this woman who could meet Deadpool face-to-face and toe-to-toe. In terms of our wit and our banter, we match. It really was nice to play that.”

Deadpool 2 will land in theaters on May 18th.