Ryan Reynolds Shares New ‘Deadpool’ Image to Celebrate Early Release

How does Ryan Reynolds celebrate Deadpool 2 getting a new release date? By giving the people what they want, of course!

On Thursday, it was revealed that the highly-anticipated sequel to 2016’s Deadpool was getting moved up by two weeks. Rather than hitting theaters on June 1st as initially planned, Fox’s Marvel blockbuster will now debut on May 18th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds, who produces and stars in the film, tweeted out a new photo from the set of Deadpool 2, giving fans another look at his Golden Girls-inspired swords, Bea and Arthur.

Of course, as many TV fans will know, Bea Arthur starred as Dorothy in The Golden Girls from 1985-1992. In the first Deadpool film, as well as in the comics, Wade Wilson makes it abundantly clear that he has a super-crush on the late actress.

Along with the new look at the swords, Reynolds tweeted out the message, “May 18. #MaximumEffort”

This isn’t the first time we Reynolds has shown fans a look at the gentle end of his swords. Back in October, the star posted multiple photos from the Deadpool 2 set to his Instagram account, and one of them showed off Bea and Arthur in a similar photo to the one released today.

Fans of the Deadpool franchise are sure to be excited about the news that the sequel had been moved up, but it now places the Wham-loving mercenary in a difficult place. The Untilted Deadpool Sequel will now hit theaters just two weeks after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most anticipated movies in history. The culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to shatter box office records, which may affect Deadpool 2‘s performance.

Coming just one week after the Deadpool sequel is the Disney’s Han Solo standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. With various production issues on that movie, including a late switch in director, it doesn’t seem to pose nearly as much of a threat to Deadpool as the Avengers. There is still a strong chance however, that Solo may still get pushed back, freeing up Deadpool at the box office.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is set to hit theaters on May 18, and you can watch the first teaser for the film in the video above.