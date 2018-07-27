‘Deadpool 2’ Super Duper Cut: Fox Home Video Made Rob Liefeld Feel Unwelcome at Comic-Con

As the co-creator of Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and many other characters in the X-Men universe, Rob Liefeld has had an immeasurable impact on the Marvel Universe. Unfortunately, someone at Fox didn’t get the memo…

The Marvel Comics artist did a post-Comic-Con chat with his fans via Facebook Live when he praised the team behind the theatrical release of Deadpool 2. But when it came to the home video group responsible for the Super Duper Cut, Liefeld was candid in speaking about their less-than-respectful behavior.

“I don’t know anything about the Super Duper Cut. What I do know is that entire Fox home video does [division] stuff… Home video is a different department than theatrical,” Liefeld explained. “And I worked with Deadpool, the theatrical division, on both movies and they were great people. I loved them.”

He went on to explain that many of those people have since moved on because of “uncertainty” at Fox with the acquisition by Disney looming in the near future, before explaining his beef with the company’s home video department.

“The people behind the home video marketing, there are some smart people, but there’s a [public relations] lady who I just did not feel she was respectful to me,” Liefeld said. “She told me to kind of keep my distance from the cast as they were at the Deadpool suite on the day that everybody was in town for the Deadpool Super Cut promotion. And I was like, OK, you don’t have to ask me twice. So I just kind of withdrew, I chose that moment to tap out.

“Deadpool 2 theatrically was fantastic. It was awesome. But I felt very unwelcome, so I have kind of unplugged from that end of the machine.”

Liefeld wasn’t happy with his treatment at San Diego Comic-Con. He encouraged fans to continue to see Deadpool 2 while it was in theaters, but when asked about the Super Duper Cut, he wouldn’t say much except express his disappointment. He didn’t go above or beyond the insulting Fox employee, and instead used that opportunity to distance himself from the home video department.

“The thing is, it’s Comic-Con,” Liefeld said. “It’s not like I went to the New York Film Festival. You brought your movie to a comic con.”

Hopefully Fox and Liefeld can make amends and the Deadpool co-creator continues to have a role in shaping the cinematic scope of the Merc’ With the Mouth.

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut will be available on digital storefronts on August 7th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 21st.