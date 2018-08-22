‘Deadpool 2’ Gag Reel Features Hilarious Bloopers, Outtakes

Deadpool may be a master of hilarious, inappropriate off-the-cuff quips, but the cast of Deadpool 2 sometimes needed a little help keeping their lines straight in the film’s new, very NSFW gag reel.

As you can see in the video above, there are a lot of F-bombs as Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz all try to keep their lines straight. Reynolds struggling to remember the line “a grown man with toddler balls” is particularly hilarious, but watching Brolin as the serious Cable screw up is pretty great as well.

The gag reel will be included as a bonus feature for the film’s home release, the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut, which will be out on digital on Aug. 7 and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Aug. 21. The trailer for the Super Duper Cut hit the internet following the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last month and the release itself is rumored to include a post-credits scene deemed too controversial to include in the film’s theatrical release. The scene in question, which fans at the Hall H presentation got to see, shows Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool use Cable’s time-traveling technology to go back in time to correct history.

The controversial scene featured Deadpool electing to kill a baby Hitler and was ultimately dropped from the film’s theatrical release, something director David Leitch addressed with Esquire just after the film’s release.

“I would say there are some things that are really funny, and people will go, ‘Holy crap, they went there,’” Leitch said. “We’ll have that to be seen on the Blu-ray.”

“When we got into post and we had to trim it down we started to have to have our own gut checks about what jokes are in and what jokes are out. There was a pretty close consensus for what should stay and what should go. Some of them we may see in different incarnations of the film or in the Blu-Ray, but we’re pretty happy with where it all landed,” Leitch explained.

The all-new Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut releases on digital Aug. 7 and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Aug. 21.

