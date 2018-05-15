Watch ‘Deadpool 2’s Ryan Reynolds Sing ‘Tomorrow’ From ‘Annie’ Dressed as an Unicorn

The marketing for Deadpool 2 has been interesting. There’s been a Celine Dion music video, a video threatening Europe over Canada’s exclusion from the Eurovision Song Contest, and even a video promoting the film as a musical in an effort to win over Japanese audiences. But Ryan Reynolds‘ appearance on a popular Korean singing competition show might just take the cake.

The Deadpool 2 star was in South Korea over the weekend as part of the press tour for the film and made a surprise appearance on King of the Masked Singer. The show’s general premise is that masked singers perform before a group of celebrity judges and those judges have to attempt to guess who is performing. This means that all of the performers are famous in some way but are also disguising themselves and their voices, so their identities are difficult to guess. Reynold’s disguise? The actor dressed up in a sparkly cape and rainbow-colored unicorn mask for his heartfelt performance of “Tomorrow” from Annie. Check out the video of his act above above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might guess from the looks on the faces of the judges, they had no idea who was under the mask but quickly went bonkers when the unicorn mask came off to reveal the Deadpool actor — particularly members of the K-Pop band WINNER, who were among the judges for the performance. The band couldn’t handle that Deadpool himself had shown up. You can check out that reaction — which was quickly turned to a meme — below.

The surprises didn’t stop with the big reveal of who was under the mask, either. Reynolds, who is a surprisingly good singer, revealed to the audience that it was his first time singing on stage in front of an audience.

“Thank you, guys, for having me,” Reynolds said. “This was such a thrill. This was an unbelievable honor for me. You guys pushed me to my own limits, and I think you for that.”

Reynolds may soon be thanking fans for more than just appreciating his singing. The first reactions to Deadpool 2 recently hit the internet and are mostly positive, reassuring news since there had been reports that Deadpool 2 needed emergency reshoots to fix the film following negative reactions during test audience screenings. Other reports, however, suggested that the reshoots were to add more of Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino as fans reacted very positively to both characters.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.