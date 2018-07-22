‘Deadpool 2’ Special Feature Scene Corrects History During SDCC 2018 Panel

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch finally showed off a scene cut from the film because it pushed too far. During the San Diego Comic-Con panel on the film’s home video release, fans saw Deadpool change the course of history during the time travel montage.

At the end of the version we saw in theaters, Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) repair Cable’s (Josh Brolin) time travel device. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) uses the device to save Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and Peter (Rob Delaney), then he kills the X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds before he can sign on to star in Warner Bros.’ Green Lantern.

The SDCC audience saw an additional scene, where Deadpool goes to a nursery and agonizes over possibly killing a little baby. Deadpool cracks his knuckles, stretches out his arms and appears to eventually decide to end the baby’s life. The camera then focuses on the baby’s name on the crib – “A. Hitler.”

Leitch first spilled the beans about the Adolf Hitler scene in an interview with Esquire after the film’s release.

“I would say there are some things that are really funny and people will go, ‘Holy crap, they went there,’” the director said. “We’ll leave that to be seen on the Blu-ray.”

He also teased other jokes and scenes that had to be cut to keep the film down to two hours. Many of them will be included either as deleted scenes or in a longer cut of the movie.

“When we got into post and we had to trim it down we started to have to have our own gut checks about what jokes are in and what jokes are out. There was a pretty close consensus for what should stay and what should go. Some of them we may see in different incarnations of the film or in the Blu-Ray, but we’re pretty happy with where it all landed,” Leitch explained.

The X-Men Origins and Green Lantern gags reference two movies regarded as among the worst superhero movies yet. However, both of them had important roles in Reynolds’ life. Origins got him involved in the X-Men universe, and he met wife Blake Lively while making Green Lantern.

“Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool. Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them,” Reynolds said during the panel. “As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance… but both were really, really pretty bad.”

Deadpool 2 will be available at digital platforms on Aug. 7, but anyone who likes to own physical copies will have to wait until the DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD editions come out on Aug. 21. The home video editions will include the Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut, a gag reel, deleted scenes, an Easter eggs reel, a collection of featurettes and a commentary with Reynolds, Leitch and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.