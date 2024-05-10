The Fantastic Four's Galactus Actor Has Already Appeared in the MCU

It's been a big day for news about The Fantastic Four with John Malkovich joining the cast in an unknown role and Ralph Ineson being cast as the fan-favorite villain, Galactus. There have been a lot of theories and rumors about Galactus in recent months, and fans are excited to finally have confirmation that he will be in the upcoming film. However, this isn't Ineson's first time playing a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor also played a Ravager pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Of course, this isn't the first time an actor has played duel roles in the MCU. To name a few: Gemma Chan played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in Eternals, Judy Greer played Maggie in the first two Ant-Man films and War Pig in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Linda Cardellini played Laura Barton in multiple projects and Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Michelle Yeoh played Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Ying Nan in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and David Dastmalchian played Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films and Veb in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

You can check out an image of Ineson in Guardians of the Galaxy below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Who Stars in The Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four is set to star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The movie will also feature Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in unknown roles.

Matt Shakman is directing Fantastic Four, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman has previously said that the reboot will be much from previous attempts to bring Marvel's first family to life on the big screen,

"It's different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific," Shakman said. "I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Fantastic Four.