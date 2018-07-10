‘Deadpool 2’ Best Buy Blu-Ray Steelbook Exclusive Revealed

Deadpool 2 is coming home, and its longer than ever.

Deadpool 2 will release on home media in August and it’s coming with an extended “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” that will debut at San Diego Comic-Con. ComicBook.com can now reveal the Best Buy exclusive Steelbook version of Deadpool 2 that’s just gone up for pre-order.

Take a look below:

Here are the details on the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray speciall features:

DEADPOOL 2 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAYTM + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

4K Bonus Features

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Blu-ray Bonus Features

Gag Reel

Deleted/Extended Scenes

Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes

Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs

The Most Important X-Force Member

Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters

David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2

Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts

The Deadpool Prison Experiment

Chess with Omega Red

Swole and Sexy

“3-Minute Monologue”

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2

Stills (28 Images)

DEADPOOL 2 BLU-RAY™ + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

Blu-rayBonus Features

DEADPOOL 2 DVD (THEATRICAL VERSION)

DVD Bonus Features

Gag Reel

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2

Stills (28 Images)

While Deadpool 2 is preparing to come to home media, the film is still in the top 10 at the box office. Deadpool 2 has so far grossed $314.5 million domestically and $727.4 million worldwide.

Are you excited to see the Deadpool 2 extended cut? Will you be at the screening at San Diego Comic-Con? What do you think of the Blu-ray special features? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Deadpool 2 releases on Blu-ray on August 21st.

