‘Deadpool 2’ Best Buy Blu-Ray Steelbook Exclusive Revealed

Deadpool 2 is coming home, and its longer than ever.Deadpool 2 will release on home media in […]

By

Deadpool 2 is coming home, and its longer than ever.

Deadpool 2 will release on home media in August and it’s coming with an extended “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” that will debut at San Diego Comic-Con. ComicBook.com can now reveal the Best Buy exclusive Steelbook version of Deadpool 2 that’s just gone up for pre-order.

Take a look below:

Here are the details on the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray speciall features:

DEADPOOL 2 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAYTM + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

4K Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Blu-ray Bonus Features

DEADPOOL 2 BLU-RAY™ + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

Blu-rayBonus Features

DEADPOOL 2 DVD (THEATRICAL VERSION)

DVD Bonus Features

  • Gag Reel
  • Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2
  • Stills (28 Images)

While Deadpool 2 is preparing to come to home media, the film is still in the top 10 at the box office. Deadpool 2 has so far grossed $314.5 million domestically and $727.4 million worldwide.

Are you excited to see the Deadpool 2 extended cut? Will you be at the screening at San Diego Comic-Con? What do you think of the Blu-ray special features? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Deadpool 2 releases on Blu-ray on August 21st.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

