‘Deadpool 2’ Best Buy Blu-Ray Steelbook Exclusive Revealed

Deadpool 2 is coming home, and its longer than ever.
Deadpool 2 will release on home media in August and it’s coming with an extended “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” that will debut at San Diego Comic-Con. ComicBook.com can now reveal the Best Buy exclusive Steelbook version of Deadpool 2 that’s just gone up for pre-order.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Take a look below:
Here are the details on the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray speciall features:
DEADPOOL 2 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAYTM + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)
4K Bonus Features
- Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)
Blu-ray Bonus Features
- Gag Reel
- Deleted/Extended Scenes
- Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes
- Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs
- The Most Important X-Force Member
- Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters
- David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2
- Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts
- The Deadpool Prison Experiment
- Chess with Omega Red
- Swole and Sexy
- “3-Minute Monologue”
- Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)
- Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2
- Stills (28 Images)
DEADPOOL 2 BLU-RAY™ + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)
Blu-rayBonus Features
- Gag Reel
- Deleted/Extended Scenes
- Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes
- Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs
- The Most Important X-Force Member
- Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters
- David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2
- Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts
- The Deadpool Prison Experiment
- Chess with Omega Red
- Swole and Sexy
- “3-Minute Monologue”
- Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)
- Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2
- Stills (28 Images)
DEADPOOL 2 DVD (THEATRICAL VERSION)
DVD Bonus Features
- Gag Reel
- Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2
- Stills (28 Images)
While Deadpool 2 is preparing to come to home media, the film is still in the top 10 at the box office. Deadpool 2 has so far grossed $314.5 million domestically and $727.4 million worldwide.
Are you excited to see the Deadpool 2 extended cut? Will you be at the screening at San Diego Comic-Con? What do you think of the Blu-ray special features? Let us know what you think in the comments section!
Deadpool 2 releases on Blu-ray on August 21st.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.