Deadpool Spoofs Disney in Hilarious Parody Video

Should the Disney acquisition of Fox happen it will bring many Marvel characters under the Marvel Studios umbrella, meaning that favorites like the X-Men may just find themselves joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what would Deadpool look like in all of his R-rated glory under Disney’s control?

Thanks to a truly epic new parody video, we have some idea. A follow-up to the 2017 Deadpool Musical parody, this latest production sees the Merc With A Mouth hijack Disney with by pairing his foul-mouthed, NSFW adventures with classic Disney musical tunes as he quests to find the perfect team to join. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video, Deadpool burns his way through the X-Men and the Avengers only to seemingly find his place — after nearly putting maple syrup on his Tide Pods — with Canada’s Alpha Flight. But the X-Men and Avengers show up to help them battle as well, showing that those teams could mesh together well while Deadpool ultimately finds himself on a completely different team — the Disney Princesses all the while singing parody versions of songs from Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Of course, while the parody musical is hilarious — and we have to admit, seeing the X-Men team up with the Avengers was pretty great — Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously said that they’re looking forward to bringing Deadpool along with the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not clear exactly how that would work, particularly with Deadpool and the character’s very R-rated exploits, but there is plenty of time to figure that out. The Disney/Fox deal is far from done at this point. While things do look to be going strongly in Disney’s favor, last week a Fox shareholder filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the transaction, claiming in the filing that what was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission wasn’t an accurate estimation of future earnings in addition to concerns about potential conflicts of interests not being revealed.

For now, fans have this great musical parody to help them imagine “what if”. They can also check out Deadpool 2 in theaters or when it comes out on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.