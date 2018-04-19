‘Deadpool 2’ Director Reveals How it Ties to X-Men Movies

For those Marvel fans hoping that the worlds of Deadpool and the X-Men would eventually collide on the big screen, it looks like your dreams are coming true this summer.

The first Deadpool movie was a fairly standalone origin film, with no inclusion of other X-Men characters outside of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. However, in Deadpool 2, things are going to get much, much bigger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A couple of the trailers for the anticipated sequel have shown Deadpool wearing X-Men outfits, visiting the iconic mansion, and even taking a joyride around in professor Charles Xavier’s wheelchair. According to director David Leitch, the connections to the X-Men may not stop there.

While speaking with Fandango about the movie, Leitch was asked about the ties to the X-Men universe, and whether or not he was given more room to play with the property this time around.

“I think because we needed to expand the world, in terms of where we were going to be, obviously on the day and date, but also because Deadpool’s got to go somewhere,” Leitch said. “So yeah, he’s part of the X-Men lore. We did find some natural tie-ins, and I think it’s really going to be fun.”

Not only will Deadpool 2 reference the enormous expanse of X-Men history, but the movie is bringing the characters of the popular X-Force series to the screen for the very first time.

Cable and Domino are the featured characters in the new film, with the former having been teased in the post-credits scene of the very first Deadpool back in 2016. However, what we didn’t know until the trailers for Deadpool 2 began popping up online, was that the movie will actually be diving into the X-Force as a team, not just using its characters.

Shatterstar, Zeitgeist, and Bedlam have all appeared in multiple trailers for Deadpool 2, and Wade Wilson has taken to calling them the X-Force (though Domino feels the name may be a little contrived).

With all of these characters confirmed to appear, and several references to the X-Men already confirmed, it’s highly likely that Deadpool 2 will be an even deeper dive into the history of Marvel Comics than anyone had initially thought.

Are you excited for Deadpool 2? What other X-characters are you hoping to see appear in the movie? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18. Tickets are on sale now.