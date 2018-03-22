‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer: Who Is Peter?

These Deadpool movie trailers have so many gags and references packed into them that it’s hard to catch all the actual X-Men comic book Easter eggs we get. The latest trailer was especially packed with both new and returning X-Men universe characters – and if you want the full breakdown on who Deadpool 2‘s new characters are, we’ve got that for you. However, one new face from the trailer that is causing the most mystery is one that only appears in a photograph, and not in actual person:

So who is this “Peter” in the files of potential X-Force recruits? Based on X-Men comic books, there are two main possibilities that fans seem to agree on:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peter Wisdom

This photo may refer to Peter Wisdom, a black ops agent from the X-Men Universe. Pete worked for Black Air, a covert group that dealt in supernatural phenomenon, but defected when he discovered the group’s nefarious ties to the Hellfire Club. He worked with England’s Excalibur team before leading X-Force, where it was assumed he died. Pete resurfaced with a new Excalibur team and also leading MI:13, a British government organization investigating strange matters. Besides extensive black ops and assassin training, Pete Wisdom has the mutant ability to absorb solar radiation, which he uses to create “Hot Knives.” Of the options for who this “Peter” character is, Pete Wisdom seems like the best option.

Colossus

The other big guess about the identity of “Peter” is that it could be a photo of X-Men’s Colossus in his normal base form. The figure in the photo has a very Colossus shape to his frame, and it’s easy to imagine Deadpool referring to Colossus (aka Piotr Nikolayevich Rasputin) as “Peter.” However, there is one big problem with this theory: the actor in the “Peter” photo is clearly not Colossus actor Stefan Kapicic. It seems highly unlikely that another actor would’ve been hired to body double as a non-steel Colossus just for this one photo gag.

*****

Those are our best theories on who “Peter” is – do you agree or have a different take? Let us know in the comments!

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.