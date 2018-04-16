‘Deadpool 2’: The Kid’s Identity Possibly Revealed

In Deadpool 2, the Merc With the Mouth goes head to head with Cable to protect a young mutant boy that the time traveler is hunting.

So far, that kid’s identity hasn’t been officially revealed, but a new clue may indicate he is a character from the Marvel Comics universe.

A promotional video released on Sunday announced that tickets for Deadpool 2 would go on sale on Thursday. The video also features some new lines from Deadpool, including one in which he refers to the kid as “Russell.”

Previous footage showed that Russell has pyrokinetic abilities, meaning he can control and create fire out of his hands. Putting those two clues together means that this “kid” could be Russell “Rusty” Collins, the mutant also known as Firefist.

Rusty was created by Bob Layton and Jackson Guice in 1986 and first appeared in X-Factor #1. Rusty was the first of many wayward mutant children that the original five X-Men took under their protection. He became particularly close with another of X-Factor’s kids, the Morlock called Skids.

Rusty and several other wards of X-Factor’s formed the short-lived teen mutant team called the X-Terminators during the “Inferno” storyline. However, Rusty’s went down a dark path after that, first being mind-controlled into serving Cable’s evil clone, Stryfe, then being kidnapped by the hate group known as the Friends of Humanity before eventually joining Magneto’s Acolytes and eventually being killed by the deadly mutant Holocaust.

Perhaps this fall from grace is the story that Deadpool 2 will draw on for Rusty’s role. Coming from the future, Cable knows that Rusty will eventually fall in with an evil mutant crowd, perhaps with dire consequences, and comes back to the past to eliminate him before that can happen only to be met by resistance from Deadpool and his hastily assembled X-Force.

Of course, this is just one theory. Other’s suggest that “Russell” could be Evan Sabahnur, aka Kid Apocalypse, or a stand-in for Cable’s adopted daughter, Hope Summers. Fans will have to wait for the film’s release to know for sure.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.