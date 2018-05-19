Rare Deadpool and Cable Art Print by Alex Garner is Available For a Limited Time

To celebrate the premiere of Deadpool 2, Sideshow Collectibles is releasing a special Deadpool and Cable art print created and hand-signed by Marvel, DC Comics, and Blizzard artist Alex Garner. As you can see, it’s super badass and would look fantastic hanging next to the newly unveiled Deadpool 2 sixth scale figure from Hot Toys (and the Cable figure that is sure to follow).

Only 300 prints will be produced, and a framed edition will available right here via Sideshow Collectibles starting today, May 18th, between 3pm and 6pm EST. If any stock remains, they will be available to pre-order unframed on Monday, May 21st, between 3pm and 6pm EST. The official list of details for the Deadpool and Cable print can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Sideshow’s DEADPOOL & CABLE fine art print

• Officially licensed

• Artist: Alex Garner

• Hand signed

• limited edition (300 pieces)

• Embossed seal of authenticity

• 100% cotton, acid-free, matte Museo Rag 300GSM

• 18×24″ fine art giclée print

• Archival inks

• Available for pre-order framed on the 18th May

• if supplies last, available for pre-order unframed on the 21st May

As noted, the Deadpool and Cable print would look fantastic hanging next to Hot Toys’ brand spankin’ new Deadpool 1/6th scale figure from Deadpool 2. It comes with all of the unexpected accessories that you would expect.

More specifically, the Deadpool figure includes a masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a toy unicorn, a pair of interchangeable high heels, an X-Men Trainee jersey, one of those (mutant prison?) collars that we saw in the trailers, a variety of interchangeable hands, a pair of metal swords, a dagger, and pistols, and a specially designed Deadpool 2 themed dynamic figure stand.

The Hot Toys MMS490 Deadpool 2 1/6th scale Deadpool Collectible Figure is available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles. The full list of features for the Deadpool 2 Deadpool figure can be found below.

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Deadpool in Deadpool 2 movie

• A Deadpool head with five (5) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Deadpool’s expressions

• Approximately 31 cm tall

• Body with over 30 points of articulation

• Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of katana holding hands

• One (1) pair for gun holding hands

• One (1) pair of finger pointing hands

• One (1) thumb-up right hand

• One (1) OK-sign left hand

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

• One (1) specially tailored red and black-colored leather-like Deadpool suit

• One (1) black and yellow-colored X-Men Trainee jersey

• One (1) brown-colored leather-like belt with metallic red buckle

• One (1) pair of thigh gun holsters

• One (1) dagger sheath on shin

• One (1) pair of metallic red and black-colored boots

• One (1) pair of interchangeable black-colored high heels

Weapons:

• One (1) dagger

• Two (2) metal katanas

• Two (2) pistols

• Two (2) shurikens

Accessories:

• One (1) pair of katana sheath

• One (1) wearable neck device

• One (1) unicorn doll

• A specially designed Deadpool 2 dynamic figure stand with Deadpool nameplate, movie logo and backdrop

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.