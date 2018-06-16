Ryan Reynolds Gives Perfect Response to Deadpool and Captain America Photo

Marvel fans got a little too excited this week when a photo of Deadpool walking next to Captain America on the set of Avengers 4 began making its rounds online. While it may not be real, it’s an incredible Photoshop job, and it had plenty of people believing that, against all odds, the Merc with a Mouth might actually help in the fight against Thanos.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but Deadpool isn’t going to appear in Avengers 4, no matter how much we may want him to. Still, ever the social media wizard, Ryan Reynolds had the perfect response to the buzz about the fake set photo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fan tweeted at Reynolds with the photo, which you can see below, asking “Is this real?”

Of course it isn’t, but the actor knew exactly what to say to avoid any talk of Disney buying Fox, the X-Men movie rights, and all of that mess.

Reynolds simply responded with, “It’s real in my heart.” And honestly, that’s all we needed to hear. Who of us wouldn’t want to walk side-by-side with Chris Evans through a boulevard of broken dreams?

It’s real in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2018

The photo used for the image comes from a snapshot of the set, in which Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Ant-Man are exploring a demolished area in a busy city. Judging by the costumes worn by the characters, and the setting seen around them, many fans have been convinced that this sequence takes place during the attack on New York in the first Avengers movie. The theories suggest that Ant-Man and the core Avengers somehow go back in time, or to an alternate dimension, to stop Thanos when he first appeared.

Whether there is any truth to these theories or not, one thing is already certain: Deadpool won’t be joining the party.

Are you hoping to see Deadpool crossover with the Avengers someday? Is there any chance he and Captain America would ever get along? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are both playing in theaters now. Avengers 4 is set to arrive on May 3, 2019.