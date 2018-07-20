‘Deadpool 2’ Star Stefan Kapicic Wants Colossus Crossover in ‘New Mutants’

Deadpool 2 star Stefan Kapicic hopes to make an appearance in a movie starring the New Mutants, if only to see his on-screen character reunite with his little sister.

Speaking to Red Carpet News in a video interview, Kapicic, who portrays Colossus in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, mentioned his hopes about a crossover. “I’m waiting for Colossus to meet his sister Illyana,” Kapicic said. “And New Mutants comes out next year, so I’m hoping to see the Rasputins back together in a movie. I’m really counting on that.”

Illyana Rasputin, also known as Magik, will make her first live-action appearance in the upcoming 20th Century Fox movie and will be portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. The younger Rasputin sibling can teleport herself and others using special discs. In the comics, Magik eventually took on a more demonic form and gain a variety of eldritch abilities. She also wielded a “Soulsword” that could disrupt psychic or magical entities.

When asked what he’d like to see in an upcoming movie, Kapicic reiterated his desire to see Colossus and Illyana come together. He also mentioned wanting to see Kitty Pryde as a love interest for Colossus, and for the entire Marvel Universe to come together to fight a major threat…such as Galactus (since Thanos is already busy, as seen in the events of Infinity War.)

Colossus and Illyana have a complicated history in the comics. Originally, Illyana was much younger than Colossus, but she was kidnapped by the demonic Belasco and spent a decade of her life in Limbo…although almost no time had passed on Earth. She later joined the New Mutants, but eventually de-aged to her 7 year old self and sent back to her parents. Colossus and Magik are reunited when their parents were killed, but Magik contracted a deadly virus and died…which in turn led to Colossus sacrificing himself to catalyze a permanent cure for the disease.

Both Colossus and Magik eventually returned to life and (after much trials and tribulations) have a somewhat more healthy relationship.

However, Colossus and Magik might not get a chance to reunite anytime soon in the movies. While both characters are now part of Fox’s X-Men universe, Fox will be selling the movie rights of the X-Men to Disney as part of a major asset sale. While this means a reunited Marvel Cinematic Universe, it could also mean a reboot for the popular X-Men franchise.

New Mutants comes out in theaters on August 2, 2019.