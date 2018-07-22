‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Wants to Explore Wade’s Sexuality in Future Films

The Deadpool franchise is certainly no stranger to pushing boundaries and surprising fans, and it sounds like one facet of the titular character could play a role in that.

During Deadpool 2‘s DVD release panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds was asked by a bisexual fan if Wade Wilson’s sexuality will be explored onscreen. As Reynolds has hinted in the past, he’s certainly open to the possibility of it, and thinks it could work within the world of future Deadpool films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways,” Reynolds explained. “The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do. It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it’s something that we’re building out more.”

Reynolds has addressed this topic quite a bit over the years, confirming that his iteration of Deadpool falls somewhere on the LGBTQ spectrum.

“I think Deadpool‘s sort of somewhat fluid, you know?” Reynolds said earlier this year. “Deadpool’s a guy that…There’s a lot of room in that. He’s in love with Vanessa. Vanessa’s the love of his life and that’s a key part of our story, and it’s the bedrock of everything that happens to Deadpool. But you see that he sort of exhibits these qualities throughout the course of each film. He’s a guy that’s sort of unpredictable and, like I said, he’s a little bit fluid, I think.”

Of course, Deadpool 2 already made a positive step in the right direction, with the inclusion of lesbian couple Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shiori Kutsuna). But Wade’s sexuality in and of itself has been less overt onscreen, only alluding to the topic through a small series of winking references.

“We knew that was part of the comics,” Deadpool screenwriter Rhett Reese said back in 2017. “We wanted to honor that in the movie. But we did it in subtle ways.”

“There’s veiled references to it in this film.” producer Simon Kinberg added. “It’s in the DNA of the character.”

While it’s unclear if and how Deadpool’s sexuality could factor into future films, there will surely be fans who are at least somewhat hopeful about this possibility.

Would you like to see Deadpool’s pansexuality more overtly presented onscreen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.