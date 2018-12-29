X-Force Creator Rob Liefeld Teases New Costume for Deadpool

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is teasing a new look for Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth.

Liefeld shared some new art on Instagram that appears to be headshots of Deadpool with an armored mask.

All Liefeld stated about the artwork was, “Let’s just call this….coming soon?” Take a look below.

The artwork could be related to a number of projects that we know Liefeld is working on for Marvel. One of those projects is Deadpool: Badder Blood, the sequel to the 2017 graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood. Badder Blood will feature appearances by Wolverine and Cable and will introduce a new character called Shatterstorm.

“Have I mentioned that I’m hard at work on Deadpool: Bad Blood vol. 2, BADDER BLOOD!!?” Liefeld teased on Instagram previously. “Your response to Bad Blood has been overwhelming and we, Chad [Bowers], Chris [Sims], Rom [Fajardo Jr.] and myself are back at it on the sequel! 2018 can’t get here fast enough as Deadpool’s past and present continue to collide and the adventure continues.”

Liefeld has also revealed that he’s working on an X-Men crossover set to begin in 2019.

“I have a new project, 2019, it’s a huge X-Men crossover…It’s awesome…Marvel called me up last Thanksgiving and said, ‘We want you to do a big story.’ I said well, let’s see if they’ll go for this, and I tried to do something no one has done before,” Liefeld explained at a convention earlier this year. “So I gave them this pretty aggressive proposal for an event and I can’t say what it is, I can’t say what it involves, got a lot of new stuff.”

Deadpool has become one of Marvel’s most popular characters. Liefeld told ComicBook.com that his goal when he created Deadpool was to create the next Wolverine.

“All I was trying to do was create the next Wolverine,” Liefeld said. “Wolverine was my favorite character in the history of comics. When I encountered Wolverine, you have to understand I was eight, I bought the Hulk issue – #181 I think it is – off the stands, off the spinner rack. Who is this awesome new character? I loved the name, the look. When he popped up in X-Men, I flipped out. When [John] Byrne took over and they put greater emphasis on him. When he got his solo miniseries with [Frank] Miller.”

