Deadpool Creator Details The Mutant’s NSFW Regeneration Abilities

In the Marvel Universe, having a regeneration factor can be a blessing and a curse. For folks like Wolverine, the ability prolongs their life will beyond their interest, and Logan gracefully addressed that issue when it debuted in March. However, for the likes of Deadpool, the regeneration factor can be a raunchy blessing in disguise.

It isn't surprising to hear that fans of the mouthy mercenary have wondering how far Deadpool's regeneration powers extend. In the character's live-action debut, fans watch as Deadpool grew back a hand after cutting it off to escape Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. However, fans were rightfully curious if - well - other things would grow back if they got chopped off.

According to the character's creator, Rob Liefeld says the answer is yes. Deadpool can definitely regrow his junk if it were to get sliced off.

Recently, Liefeld sat down with Inverse to talk about his upcoming graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood. It was there that the artist confirmed the mercenary's regenerative factor could totally grow back his family jewels.

"Yes, yes," Liefeld explained. "We would never, ever live in a world where Deadpool can't regenerate his own c*ck and balls."

So far, Deadpool has managed to keep his manhood intact, but Wolverine has not fared quite as well. In Punisher #17, the anti-hero shot Wolverine's groin point-blank and assured the mutant that "they'll grow back."

Of course, with the suspicion confirmed, fans of Deadpool are going to clamor for the mercenary to deal with such an event. If 20th Century Fox keeps up its rated-R leanings, then moviegoers may even get to see the shtick go down on the big screen - even if it does make every man in the theaters wince.

The Deadpool sequel, which is being directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming at the end of this spring. The film will introduce Deadpool's time-traveling mutant partner, Cable, as well as X-Force member Domino, who is being portrayed by Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz. Supporting characters from the original film — such as Colossus (voiced by Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni) — are also expected to return.

Deadpool 2 will arrive in theater in 2018.