‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Gave a High School Senior a Devilish Quote for His Yearbook

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds really seems to love his fans, so much so that he even provided one fan with a quote for his senior yearbook.

Twitter user @itsmikeithink asked Reynolds back in November, rather forcefully, for a senior quote, tweeting at Reynolds “GIVE ME A SENIOR QUOTE BITCH I HAVE A DEADLINE.”

Despite not being the most polite ask, Reynolds helped him out, replying “Satan is gonna take it from here.”

Now @itsmikeithink, aka Michael Nealon, has his yearbook in hand and he used exactly the quote Reynolds gave him.

finally got my yearbook. thank you king. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EiJYk1lPMn — ǝʞıɯ (@itsmikeithink) May 26, 2018

“finally got my yearbook. thank you king,” he tweeted at Reynolds as thanks.

“Wall Street is gonna take it from here,” Reynolds tweeted in response.

At San Diego Comic-Con, 20th Century Fox unveiled the Super Duper Cut of Deadpool 2, which will be released on Blu-ray in August.

The Super Duper Cut is said to contain new footage that creates a unique Deadpool 2 viewing experience that is significantly different from that of the theatrical cut of Deadpool 2.

This may mean the restoration of several of the deleted scenes that are also included with the Blu-ray release, such as “Chess with Omega Red,” which would likely involve the X-Men villain Omega Red who was played by a New York Jets football player only to be cut from the film.

Deadpool 2 opened in May and has grossed over $731 million worldwide, including $371.4 million domestic, making it the fifth-highest grossing movie of 2018 so far. It is also the third-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, and the third-highest grossing film in the X-Men movies franchise.

Deadpool is expected to return in the X-Force movie, directed by Drew Goddard, but the recently approved merger of 20th Century Fox with Disney leaves the future of the X-Men films in question, though 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are still expected to see release.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.