‘Deadpool’ Creator Posts Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Crossover Art

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shared a funny piece of fan art, putting Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thanos’ chair wearing the Infinity Gauntlet.

Liefeld took to Instagram to share the photo which was inevitably made by an unnamed fan. In it, the sarcastic anti-hero sits in the chair Thanos perched from in Guardians of the Galaxy, with his now iconic and fully-formed Infinity Gauntlet being worn by Mr. Pool. It is a parody of the recent 10 Years of Marvel Studios posters which have showcased the franchise’s biggest heroes, which doesn’t include Deadpool as the character is owned by Fox.

Though Deadpool and Thanos reside in different cinematic universes, the characters are very much connected by Josh Brolin. Brolin played both Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, instantly making him one of the biggest names in comic book movies.

“Even though there’s a movement coach [on Avengers: Infinity War], and Terry Notary who is a great movement coach who is really good friends with Andy Serkis and that whole thing that they did in the mo-cap thing,” Brolin told ComicBook.com. “That was great but I didn’t have to be in great shape. There were cheat days every day.”

When it came time to shape up for Cable, a more-traditional super hero role requiring the super hero physique, Brolin managed to impress one of the most in-shape super hero actors in the market.

“Then we got into this thing, and I was still doing Avengers, and I remember seeing Dave Bautista in Gold’s Gym and he’s looked at me and he goes, ‘What happened to you? What’d you do?’” Brolin recalls. “Which was like the greatest compliment, the great kudos you would get!”

As for playing both Thanos and Cable in movies which release just three weeks apart, the actor didn’t initially expect such a fact to be the subject of so many Deadpool jokes heading into the film’s release. “I had a feeling there’d be a Goonies joke just because he’s a pop guy,” Brolin said. “The Thanos thing, I didn’t think of it in those terms, and then when it started to materialize and people started to focus on Infinity War, of course he’s going to take that marketing possibility and exploit it as much as possible!”

Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters.