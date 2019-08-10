Did Marvel’s SPOILER Just Betray Her Team?

Champions #8 might prove to be one of the most pivotal issues in this entire series. There might be a traitor in the Champions’ midst, and it looks like they might find out about it during the next issue. The team, which is now more stuffed than ever, is in Iowa for the most part with Riri Williams and Viv meet up in Virginia. The interaction between these two might surprise longtime fans of the book.

With Ms. Marvel away from the team during a personal matter, Viv has been placed in charge of the Champions. She clumsily says that she’s “commanding” them to Riri, which Ironheart doesn’t seem to appreciate. The two have become friends over time as Viv once saved Riri’s bacon by becoming one with her suit of armor. There have also been some awkward moments between the two young heroes as Viv had a bit of a one-sided attraction to Ironheart in the past.

The last page of the issue sees Riri call for backup because Viv has been taken out and all of the other Champions receive the distress call. One problem, Ironheart looks to be the one who put her friend out of commission. Although, that shadow behind her seems rather ominous. Things look to get hairy in the next issue as the rest of the team becomes aware of this “betrayal,” but is it Riri in that armor or something more sinister?

The latest Champions run has ended up being a fan-favorite, with ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely being a particularly large fan of the group. First launched by Mark Waid and Humberto Ramos, the series has since been taken over by Jim Zub and Steven Cummings.

Could we see these characters on the big screen one day? At one point, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios was workshopping a Young Avengers film, though any word on that dried up over time. A property like that makes perfect sense, especially with Disney rolling out their own family-oriented streaming service in Disney+ in short order.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously admitted to ComicBook.com that he’d love to do at least another 20 years worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige said earlier this year. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

Maybe there will be time for big-screen adventures when the team works all of that inner turmoil out.