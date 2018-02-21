Disney CEO Says ‘Black Panther’ Obliterated Expectations

Black Panther has been a home run for Disney, and the studio couldn’t be happier about the film’s ability to shatter expectations.

Thus far the film has already amassed a sizable box office total, and it’s only been in theaters for 4 days. Disney CEO Robert Iger took a minute to congratulate the people responsible for bringing this vision to theaters.

“The world has embraced Black Panther, which has obliterated expectations, broken records & shattered myths. Powerful storytelling that touches hearts, bridges cultures, opens minds. Grateful to @Marvelstudios, #RyanCoogler & the cast and crew. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever”

The film has been a critical and commercial success, with the film currently holding a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% audience score. The evidence is also in the box office, as over 4 days the film has already brought in around $235 million domestically. Internationally it has managed to pull in around $169 million, leading to a worldwide box office haul of $404 million.

It seems the King is here to stay.

Despite the influx of superhero movies, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler feels the movie easily sets itself apart from the pack.

“There have been a lot of superhero movies made,” Coogler said. “As a comic book and superhero film fan myself, I feel like we’ve seen a lot at this point. I think that the cultural element of [Black Panther] — and how cultural specificity takes such a big role in the film — that’s what makes it quite unique. I’m excited to see more [superhero movies], but there hasn’t really been a film about a character like T’Challa before.”

Black Panther is in theaters now. Next up for Marvel is Avengers: Infinity War, which lands in theaters on May 4. After that its time for Ant-Man and The Wasp, which lands in theaters on July 6.