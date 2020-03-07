Eva Green Breaks Silence on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Casting Rumors

Before long, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin production in hopes of meeting its release date next May. Since the first Doctor Strange flick initially hit theaters years ago, there’s been growing speculation Marvel baddie Nightmare would be making an appearance in the follow-up, with many fans suggesting Marvel Studios could gender-bend the role and cast fan-favorite actor Eva Green in the role. Likely to the dismay of many, Green has now gone on record saying she’s yet to be in contact with Kevin Feige or his team at Marvel.

“Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all,” the actor recently told Total Film magazine. “I like the humour in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow… I’d like to see that one.”

At one point, former Doctor Strange 2 helmer Scott Derrickson expressed interest in including the character in the film. Derrickson and Marvel Studios have since parted ways over creative differences.

“Kevin [Feige] made a very cogent case,” the director told Empire. “The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It’s already an exposition-heavy movie… Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics.”

In the comics, Nightmare serves as a ruler of the Dream Dimension. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the villain is Strange’s earliest-appearing nemesis, where he acts as a Freddy Krueger-type villain. With the Doctor Strange sequel set to explore the multiverse, Nightmare is most certainly and organic villain for that — even more so if Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes across Nightmare’s Dream Dimension.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due out May 7, 2021.

