Doctor Strange 2 Fans Ecstatic Over Living Tribunal Tease
As it turns out, the Living Tribunal may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. After being scrapped from Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios may be including the cosmic being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To promote the latter Monday, the studio released another teaser showing the eponymous sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumbling through the multiverse.
In one of the shots, the two pass by a head the suspiciously looks like that of the Tribunal. Suffice to says, fans are ecstatic about the character appearing.
"So the idea was that [Thanos is] sort of zipping through the universe being presented with all of his many, many crimes. So bodies are being thrown at him, he lands and things turn into bodies, hands are grasping at him, and it's just really kind of grim," Stephen McFeely previously said about the scrapped Infinity War scene.
"And at the end he gets dumped in front of the Living Tribunal who judges him guilty. It was great, it was really... when you introduce the idea of the Living Tribunal, it does open up a whole new era. I don't know if my grandmother would understand that."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Wild
prevnext
THIS FLICK IS GONNA BE WIIIIIILD! LIVING TRIBUNAL???? https://t.co/nHRMdFDtM2— The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) April 25, 2022
GOAT
prevnext
Marv! The Living Tribunal Spotted in new DS MoM promotional clip! It one of the oldest and biggest cosmic entities in Marvel Universe pic.twitter.com/PbczVbHZ3D— ❗SPOILER PAKE WARNING, FANART PAKE CREDIT❗ (@Marvfess) April 25, 2022
Hype
prevnext
How hype got me so much with the latest "Multiverse of Madness"— GMG (@GabiMG_News) April 25, 2022
TV Spot!!
Feige, you did it, Jesus, you did it!!
"The Living Tribunal" finally debuting in the MCU, great, I love It!! #TheLivingTribunal#MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/bVkeKbIGO0
All Eyes
prevnext
LIVING TRIBUNAL 👀👀👀👀 #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/GtUrcZTHBo— EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) April 25, 2022
#Confirmed
prevnext
LIVING TRIBUNAL CONFIRMED!?#Marvelcomics #marvelstudios #wandamaximoff #DoctorStrange https://t.co/wTWTLDCVgd pic.twitter.com/oJujOfQYE8— Marvel/DC Daily News 𓂀 (@BochonnyH) April 25, 2022
Damn TV Spot
prevnext
cant believe they showed the damn living tribunal in a TV spot… maybe we aren’t ready for this movie— isuperebba (@isuperebba) April 25, 2022
Holy Sh-
0comments
IS THAT THE FREAKING LIVING TRIBUNAL HOLY SH- pic.twitter.com/keTep89RAk— Hernandy #BRIELARSWEEP #FAST10YOURSEATBELTS (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 25, 2022
*****
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev