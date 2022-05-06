Doctor Strange 2 Fans Ecstatic Over Living Tribunal Tease

As it turns out, the Living Tribunal may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. After being scrapped from Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios may be including the cosmic being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To promote the latter Monday, the studio released another teaser showing the eponymous sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumbling through the multiverse.

In one of the shots, the two pass by a head the suspiciously looks like that of the Tribunal. Suffice to says, fans are ecstatic about the character appearing.

"So the idea was that [Thanos is] sort of zipping through the universe being presented with all of his many, many crimes. So bodies are being thrown at him, he lands and things turn into bodies, hands are grasping at him, and it's just really kind of grim," Stephen McFeely previously said about the scrapped Infinity War scene.

"And at the end he gets dumped in front of the Living Tribunal who judges him guilty. It was great, it was really... when you introduce the idea of the Living Tribunal, it does open up a whole new era. I don't know if my grandmother would understand that."

