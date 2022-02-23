Doctor Strange 2 Producer Says Director Sam Raimi Is Perfect for the Job

Most might consider Sam Raimi as a godfather of modern superhero cinema. The filmmaker was responsible for bringing Spider-Man to the masses, making one of the first successful trilogies based on comic book source material. Not only that, but Marvel Studios producer Richie Palmer says Raimi happens to be one of the primary sources of inspiration for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“To have Sam Raimi working on this movie is an insane dream come true for all of us… He’s one of the godfathers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Palmer said in the Spring 2022 issue of D23 Magazine (via The Direct). “For him to pick up the Doctor Strange story after a Spider-Man movie that has Multiversal ties was really exciting for us. There is no one with better instincts. Whether it’s sci-fi, horror, comedy, or romance, Sam is the master.”

That’s when Palmer made sure to point out Raimi is the perfect director for the job, directing the second Doctor Strange film that will head into unfamiliar territory.

“When it comes to a movie like this, where we’re incorporating a bunch of different genres, he’s the perfect man for the job, and that’s not even getting to how well he works with a camera or that he’s the master of suspense in his own right,” he added. “We’re really leaning into those ‘Sam Raimi’ qualities and making this a truly Sam Raimi movie.”

Last year, Raimi admitted he wasn’t sure he’d ever direct a superhero film again after Spider-Man 3 bombed with critics and fans.

“I didn’t know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3. The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on,” Raimi told Collider at the time. “But then, I found out that there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, ‘They’re looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?’ And I thought, ‘I wonder if I could still do it.’ They’re really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, ‘Well, that’s reason enough.’”

