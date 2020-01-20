Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Still Set to Begin Filming in May Despite Director Exit

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios received a major blow to one of their upcoming movies when it was revealed that Scott Derrickson stepped away from the director’s chair for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because of creative differences. The movie is still set to premiere in theaters next summer, and Marvel Studios has yet to announce a delay for the film as they continue to search for a new director. Even though they haven’t pushed the movie back, it’s still surprising to learn that they’re still on track to begin filming in just a few months.

A new listing from Production Weekly confirms that filming is set to begin in May, with production taking place in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The post does not include a director, though Derrickson is still listed as a producer on the film.

While these aren’t normal circumstances for Marvel Studios, it’s nothing they haven’t had to deal with before. Three months before filming was supposed to begin filming on Ant-Man, original director and writer Edgar Wright left the project due to creative differences. A few weeks later, Peyton Reed was revealed to be taking over directing duties and Ant-Man didn’t suffer any major delays.

Marvel still has four months before filming is supposed to begin on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so there’s still time to find someone to fill in the seat and make some minor tweaks with a less intense crunch time than Ant-Man.

The company confirmed Derrickson’s exit earlier this month, explaining that he would still remain on the project as a producer.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Marvel said in a statement. “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson later added, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.“

It remains to be seen if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stay on track to begin filming in May, but Marvel Studios has the track record to keep the trains running on time with only a few minor exceptions.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2021.