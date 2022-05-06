First Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clip Debuts Fight With Gargantos

✖

Doctor Strange and America Chavez fight Gargantos in the first official clip from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Every trailer that's been released for the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange has featured the one-eyed, large tentacled beast in some capacity. Fans got their first look at Gargantos in the Disney+ animated series What If... ? as the show traveled across the vast Marvel multiverse. Also appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness footage is America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. The clip shows Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange come to America Chavez's rescue on the streets of New York City.

Doctor Strange floats into the street chaos and finds America Chavez fleeing an invisible threat. Once she runs into a bus, it's mysteriously picked up off the ground and begins to be crushed. Stephen Strange casts a spell to reveal Gargantos, and quickly goes on the offensive to free her from its clutches. Once back on solid ground, we see the scene of Ms. America warning Strange, with the sorcerer conjuring a mystic buzzsaw to slice between the oncoming bus.

Xochitl Gomez says the movie will explore the spaces between universes. She also went on to add Doctor Strange 2 starts with her and a version of Doctor Strange running through what's known in-universe as the "gap junction space."

"[America Chavez is] is literally running for her life in the gap junction space between universes with Doctor Strange," the actor said in a recent interview with Marvel.com.

According to the House of Ideas, the movie will introduce the Utopian Parallel, the alternate dimension Chavez originally hails from. By the time fans see her in Multiverse of Madness, she'll have been on the run for years due to her dimension-hopping superpowers. Because of that, trust is a big deal to the character.

"America's journey is about learning to trust others. My take is that America can always trust herself since she was alone for so long and she's a survivor. Her journey is about allowing others to help her be what she's capable of," Gomez added.

The synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reads: " To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film teleports into theaters on May 6th. Let us know your thoughts on the new clip in the comments!