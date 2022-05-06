Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Explore the Gap Between Universes

✖

Not only is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness going to make characters travel across the multiverse, but the Sam Raimi flick is also going to explore the spaces between the universes. In fact, Xochitl Gomez says the movie starts with her and a version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) running through what's known in-universe as the "gap junction space."

"[America Chavez is] is literally running for her life in the gap junction space between universes with Doctor Strange," the actor said in a recent interview with Marvel.com.

According to the House of Ideas, the movie will introduce the Utopian Parallel, the alternate dimension Chavez originally hails from. By the time fans see her in Multiverse of Madness, she'll have been on the run for years due to her dimension-hopping superpowers. Because of that, trust is a big deal to the character.

"America's journey is about learning to trust others. My take is that America can always trust herself since she was alone for so long and she's a survivor. Her journey is about allowing others to help her be what she's capable of," Gomez added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez said the future of Chavez is bright within the franchise.

"You can definitely see the beginning stages of what future America might become," Gomez told the website. "I took stuff that was in the comics, and kind of lightened it up since she's less experienced. She's younger than any of her known appearances in the comics, and I think you can see that."

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.