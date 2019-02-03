‘Avengers: Endgame’: Is Captain America Going To Die?

Before we know it, Avengers: Endgame will blast its way into theaters, serving as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. With the blockbuster on the horizon, it’s about time we sit down and talk about the question few want to discuss — is Captain America(Chris Evans) going to die?

One of the first times the question started being brought up was when Evans took to Twitter, posting a heartfelt message that came across as a goodbye to the character he’s played for the last ten years. In the tweet, Evans told his fans about his emotional day as he wrapped Avengers: Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans tweeted. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

It’s long been rumored that Avengers: Endgame marks the end of Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios. In fact, some insiders have said Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is currently lobbying the actor to come on board as a director for some of the studios’ limited series on Disney+.

Should it be the end of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s well within character for Steve Rogers to end up sacrificing himself in some shape, way, or form so that the remaining heroes can escape unscathed. We’ve already seen Cap try and take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) by himself once, so there’s nothing stopping him from doing it again — especially after the Mad Titan dusted Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

For what it’s worth, Endgame director Joe Russo made sure to say Evans wasn’t “done yet,” although the filmmaker failed to elaborate what that meant exactly.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet,” Russo said. “I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

As the great Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) says himself in the Endgame trailer, “Part of the journey is the end,” and sooner or later, we’ll have to end up saying goodbye to the characters we’ve come to know and love over the past several years.

Do you think Cap will end up kicking the bucket in Avengers: Endgame? If so, how do you think he’ll go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th.