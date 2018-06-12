Ed Helms Wants to Be in a Marvel Movie

After conquering network television and R-rated action comedies, it looks like Ed Helms is ready to make his move to the world of Marvel superheroes.

During the press tour for his upcoming comedy Tag, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Hannibal Buress, and Jake Johnson, Helms spoke with Collider about the intense action elements of the film. He noted that, after going through some of the more complicated scenes in the movie, he’s totally down to take over a superhero role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think so,” Helms said. “I wanna be in a Marvel movie or something. I think, just give me a month or so and I’ll get the six-pack going. Yeah, I think I could be an action star.”

After noting that he enjoyed many of the Marvel and DC movies, Helms was asked whether or not he was surprised by the long-standing success of the superhero genre.

“I am surprised, and for the most part also delighted, because a lot of the movies are fantastic,” the actor replied. “But it is surprising to me and I think that part of what I find surprising is that these superheroes, they started out in comic books as such a campy concept. Early comic books are goofy and it’s because the idea of somebody in tights flying through the air is inherently silly. I think that early comic books got that and understood that. Then, all of a sudden, The Dark Knight and all these things take it into this incredibly dark and serious world. That is what’s a little bit harder for me to wrap my head around because I still can’t get past the fact that you’re asking me to believe that this person, in tights and dressed like a bat, is supposed to be serious. I love the Adam West Batman and I feel like that’s really what it was created to be.”

Before the interview, Helms wanted to make sure we all knew just how serious he was about getting that Marvel role, saying, “By the way, I’m not kidding, I would love to be in a superhero movie.”

Maybe his new pal Jeremy Renner can get him a role in that solo Hawkeye movie everyone has been asking for…

Could you see Ed Helms in a Marvel movie? What role do you think he could play? Let us know your best ideas in the comments below!

Tag, starring Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Jonn Hamm, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, and Annabelle Wallis is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 15th.