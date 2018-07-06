‘Spider-Geddon’ Will Introduce Uncle Ben and Norman Osborne as Spider-Men

Marvel’s Spider-Geddon event is set to show a whole array of web-slingers — including two new surprising heroes.

The soliciations for Edge of Spider-Geddon #3 and #4 hint that alternate versions of both Uncle Ben Parker and Norman Osborn will appear in the series.

Issue #3 will see a unique twist on Uncle Ben’s tragic story, which normally sees him being shot and killed by muggers while walking through the city with Peter. In this alternate story, Peter’s donation of blood will ultimately turn Ben into his own superhero, something that sets the pair up as a new dynamic duo.

Issue #4 sees Norman being bitten by the radioactive spider, and ultimately being influenced to be a hero by his teenaged employee, Peter Parker. Norman’s crusade as a hero is then turned upside down, when his son Harry starts “wearing a green armor suit and threatening everything Norman has built.”

Spider-Geddon will see a slew of new and existing takes on the Spider mythos, even including the version of Peter from the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game.

“Having had the great pleasure of collaborating with Dan Slott and an all-star array of artists on Spider-Verse, I’m thrilled to be part of Spider-Geddon!” writer Christos Gage said when the series was announced. “In addition to old favorites, Spider-Geddon will see some new parallel-world Spideys show up…notably the Peter Parker from the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the PlayStation 4 video game I’ve been working on for the past several years with the great folks at Insomniac Games! Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention how excited I am about once again writing REDACTED, the REDACTED! Is he the hero Spider-Geddon needs…or the biggest threat to our world? Comics should be fun, thrilling, and a little scary. With Spider-Geddon, we’re looking to deliver on all counts.”

“Spider-Verse took the multitudes of Spider-Characters and put them all on the same stage and we’ve been playing with it ever since,” editor Nick Lowe said in a press release. “Spider-Geddon straps dynamite to that stage and blows it to smithereens. The most dangerous spider-villain ever, Morlun, and his family of Inheritors were trapped in the perfect prison at the end of Spider-Verse. But like in any super hero story, there’s always a way out and you won’t believe how these Spider-Eaters get out. But they’re out and they want revenge.”

The third and fourth issues of Edge of Spider-Geddon will debut in September.