New Eternals Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Marvel Location

Filming for The Eternals is well underway by now as construction on a massive set-piece in the Canary Islands continues. In what appears to be the same location as the Babylon set previously revealed last month, it appears the studio is adding additional complementary pieces. Though it’s unknown what role the new buildings will serve, one appears to be a clay home of sorts while a few other statues of mystical winged creatures can be seen half-painted. The latest round of set photos comes courtesy of @BRMarvelNews and can be seen below.

Novas imagens exclusivas do set de filmagens de “Os Eternos” mostram mais alguns cenários da enorme réplica de construções da Babilônia. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/343bAPu6pS — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 25, 2019

Novas imagens exclusivas do set de filmagens de “Os Eternos” mostram mais alguns cenários da enorme réplica de construções da Babilônia. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/16WIvjDyAO — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 25, 2019

A potential plot for the movie is being kept completely under wraps, as you might expect from Marvel Studios. The Eternals lead Richard Madden opened up being able to reunite with former Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington on the set of the Marvel team-up.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

The Eternals bows November 6, 2020. Joining Madden (Ikaris) and Harington (Dane Whitman) include Angelina Jolie (Thena), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

